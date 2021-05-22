My Olympic father is my greatest source of inspiration, says Indian hockey midfielder Jaskaran Singh





Hockey is in the blood of Indian midfielder Jaskaran Singh. Jaskaran, whose father Rajinder Singh Jr was a member of the 1984 Olympic team, is his biggest inspiration and why he started hockey. I started playing hockey because of my father who is an Olympian. He was part of the 1984 Olympic team. He also coached the national team in the 2000s. So my childhood memories are all about hockey. Not only did I grow up watching him, but I honed my skills under him. He is my first coach and my source of inspiration. He’s the reason I started playing hockey, and he’s the reason I’m here today, Jaskaran said. The 27-year-old learns the tricks of the trade from senior players like captain Manpreet Singh as he hopes to make it to the Tokyo Olympics. Jaskaran and his teammates, Manpreet Singh, striker Mandeep Singh and Jaskaran are all from Jalandhar in Punjab. Our houses are about 2-3 km apart. They both helped me a lot. It’s important to have a good understanding between a midfielder and a forward, and I feel that understanding comes naturally to us as we’ve been playing together for a long time, Jaskaran said. Even Manpreet, along with other senior players on the team, also accompanied me everywhere. Whenever I feel in doubt, I speak to them to get more clarity, said the midfielder, who made his international debut in 2019. Looking back on his first tour of Argentina and his third international tour, Jaskaran said I was playing international hockey after a long time, so I was focused on giving my 100 percent. Coaches allowed me to express myself on the field and had their support throughout the tour. Senior players also motivated me and gave me the confidence to compete against the Olympic champions. They helped me correct my mistakes during the tour. So it was a great learning experience for me personally. The 27-year-old midfielder is currently training with the Mens Senor Core Group at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Center in Bengaluru. Speaking of preparations for the Olympics, Jaskaran said, we are in really good shape and preparing well for the Olympics. We are currently hard at work, working on our structure and concentrating on covering all bases. I feel like we give each other good competition during our training, which I think brings out the best in us, he said.

