City Breaks Ground on $ 2.8 Million Inline Hockey Complex | News

Young hockey fans and players joined the leaders of Hendersonville last week to break new ground for a new $ 2.8 million inline hockey complex at Volunteer Park in Arrowhead.

The complex will include two indoor inline ice rinks and will be the first of its kind in Middle Tennessee.

Were super pumped at this point, Dave Gilliam, chairman of the board of directors of Hendersonville Inline Hockey Association, told attendees. Just seeing this dirt here gives us a picture of things to come.

Started in 2003, the Hendersonville Inline Hockey Association (HIHA) has introduced more than 6,000 kids to the sport of inline hockey, Gilliam noted.

Located in a flood plain in Veterans Park, the city’s ice rinks were destroyed by floods in 2010 and again in 2019. After the 2019 flood, the city’s insurance company said it would not pay for repairs if the area turned a third time. damaged.

Members of the city’s Capital Projects Committee voted in September 2019 to move the facilities to Volunteer Park in Arrowhead, located on Drakes Creek Road.

The Hendersonville Council of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $ 5.9 million bond loan late last year to pay for the construction of indoor ice rinks and the construction of a new firehouse that will also be located in Volunteer Park.

Gilliam said the hockey league has had tournament directors who have wanted to host tournaments in Hendersonville for years, but the weather has always been a deterrent.

Throughout the Southeast, there really won’t be anything else like this: an open-air facility, an open-span roof, Mother Natures won’t mess with us, he added.

He said he has already been approached by multiple tournament directors looking to play tournaments near Nashville.

The facility will also increase awareness of inline hockey throughout Middle Tennessee, according to Gilliam.

There are hundreds and hundreds of people in Hendersonville, Gallatin, Portland, Cottontown, Clarksville, the Boro who are super excited about this facility, he said. I’m constantly getting emails asking when will you be ready? When are you going to be open?

According to Andy Gilley, director of Hendersonville Parks Department, the city hopes to have the rinks open by the end of October.

We’ve had a great almost 20 years, we have a good project ahead of us and this is for the next 20 years, added Gilliam.

Representatives from Nashville Predators also attended the groundbreaking event, including team mascot Gnash and Ford Ice Center General Manager Danny Butler.

It will enable hundreds and thousands of children to play hockey in all weather conditions, Butler said. It will be a huge draw for Middle Tennessee.

Ten-year-old Joshua Plourde has been playing inline hockey in Hendersonville for three years.

I am very excited about it, said the Beech Elementary School student who attended the groundbreaking event with some of his teammates. I am always ready to play some more hockey.

When asked what he likes about the sport, Plourde answered: everything. It’s all fun. I like the exercise and being able to move constantly.

The area where the only remaining ice rink is located in Veterans Park will be a grass athletics practice field, according to Gilley.