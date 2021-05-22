Broncos’ Bradley Chubb underwent minor surgery, will miss OTAs but is expected for training camp, according to report

Injuries are a part of football, as any NFL team can easily attest, but the Denver Broncos suffered more in that regard than most during their disappointing 5-11 finish in 2020. One of their biggest losses was Bradley Chubb, half. from the dynamic pass rush duo including Von Miller – who they lost to a seasonal injury before the season ever started. Chubb’s injury came much later in the year, with the playoffs way out of reach, having missed the last two games due to an ankle problem. He has now reportedly undergone minor surgery on that same ankle that will set him aside for OTAs and mandatory mini camping, according to Mike Klis of9 Sports in Denver.
However, he is expected to return for training camp in July, and that sounds like music to the ears of the Broncos, as they are also ready to welcome Miller back into the group. Chubb has been seen working on his pass rush prowess with future Hall of Famer and former Broncos pass rusher DeMarcus Ware, but it’s clear he felt the ankle could be better, and the timing of the proceedings is unlikely to interfere with his availability for Week 1 against the New York Giants.
Chubb’s fifth-year option was picked up by the Broncos off-season.
Despite Miller’s absence in 2020, Chubb was able to deliver 7.5 sacks in 14 games, earning his first Pro Bowl honor in the process. The number of layoffs was the second highest number of his three-year career – his best 12 in his career had landed in his breakout rookie season before suffering a torn ACL in Year 2 that caused him to miss 12 games. If the Broncos can come back and keep their best two pass rushers on the field in 2021, two players who are also two of the best in the league at the position, the chances of their defense bouncing back this coming season will increase exponentially.
