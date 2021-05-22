‘He hand-held a generation of cricketers’: Kaif pays glorious tribute to Anil Kumble as ICC celebrates Hall of Famers





Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif praised former India Test captain Anil Kumble as the International Cricket Council continues to celebrate ICC Hall of Famers. The ICC had posted a video about Kumble on their official social media accounts a few days ago to celebrate the historic achievements in his career that earned him a well-deserved spot in the Hall of Fame. Also read: Azharuddin recalls the record-breaking bat in nostalgic post In his memorable career, Kumble played 132 tests in which he picked 619 wickets, including 35 hits of five wickets. He is the third highest wicket-taker in the longest format, behind only Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708). Kumble also played 271 ODIs for India, claiming 337 wickets at an average of 30.89. In a tweet on Saturday, Kaif said that Kumble was controlling a generation of cricketers and added that he is a player who deserves to be celebrated. @ anilkumble1074 hand-held a generation of cricketers & I can vouch for this .. I can’t forget his reassuring presence at the non-striker’s end when I got my first ODI hundred. A mentor, a role model, a legend … the career of this @icc Hall of Famer is well worth celebrating, ”wrote Kaif. In response to Kaif’s tweet, Kumble replied, “Thank you Kaifi.” Meanwhile, former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara said Kumble was the only bowler in his career to give him sleepless nights. Kumble gave me some sleepless nights as a batsman. He wasn’t your orthodox leg spinner. This tall, lanky bowler came running and bowling with very high arm action. Fast bowling, straight and accurate bowling. All easy to get him out of. get for runs Lots of bounce … he had a great pace on the ball and if there was a rough length the batsman had very little chance of getting away Nice guy, very intense cricketer but an absolute champion for India and world cricket Sangakkara said in the video shared by the ICC.

