Myth and reality about planning evening football

It is true that late night football games are a problem for the Pac-12. However, there are misconceptions and confusion about this matter. Earlier this week some much-needed clarity was obtained about this.

Jon Wilner produced one of his regular mailbag columns last week. If you look closely, the question he asked about Pac-12 night games comes from Ron Hoon, a guy who is a graduate of the University of Washington (according to his Twitter page) and a TV news anchor and personality for decades. is in Phoenix.

Here’s the question and answer. Read this first:

The 10:30 pm EST kick-off was clearly bad for Pac-12 viewers nationally. Do you see Commissioner Kliavkoff raising this in his freshman year and having some success? Are more afternoon games coming to the Pac-12? @ RonHoonFox10 The structure of the football program will not change in 2021, everything is contractually fixed. See as much oriental kick-off at 10:30 pm as in the pre-pandemic seasons. That doesn’t change to 22 or 23 either, unless the contracts with ESPN and Fox change. What is, is what will be three more years unless we get back to the negotiating table. But I’d like to push back a bit on the statement that night games are obviously bad for Pac-12 viewers nationally. Simultaneous night games are not good for viewers; nor are night games on the Pac-12 Networks or FS1. But a single, high-quality game on ESPN every Saturday night is a smart game for the Pac-12 and should be part of the next media rights package in my opinion. Combine the lack of competition at 10:30 p.m. Eastern with the reach and marketing power of ESPN, and that broadcast window has value in the college sports media landscape.

Ron Hoon was not wrong in a broader sense, and his question enabled Jon Wilner to shed light on the nuances of this problem.

Hoon was and is right: it is absolutely no good for the Pac-12 to have an ESPN night game and an FS1 night game and a P-12 Network night game. It’s no good for the Pac-12 to play multiple night games at once, and I’m sure Ron was talking about that greater overall dynamic.

Wilner usefully differentiates between a full nighttime program (which is undeniably bad) and having ESPN, a highly visible network, a quality Pac-12 night game (which is good).

This gets to an important point about Pac-12 night games, in case there were any confusion on the matter: it’s not that there should never be night games. I do complain about night games. You complain about them. All of us in the Pac-12 footprint complain about it … but let’s be specific about our complaints.

The Pac-12, which is in the West, will have to have games in the night slot. It’s not like the SEC or Big 12 will have those slots instead.

The solutions to this problem are not that difficult to identify, but they do need to be made clear, and it is up to George Kliavkoff to be a positive driving force in its implementation:

Start with the most obvious call of all: Pac-12 Network Distribution to be resolved. The network shouldn’t get a particularly big game at the conference – any game with national significance – until the distribution piece is resolved. ESPN should be the main provider of night games for now.

Also, while the night slot is fine, games should start at 9:30 PM or 10:00 PM East instead of 10:45 PM or 11:00 PM. East.

Finally, to avoid a plethora of nighttime games competing against each other – the very problem the Pac-12 must avoid – the conference should be kicked off more late in the morning. No, not the 9am kick-offs on the coast, but the 11am kick-off in Mountain’s time zone markets. Spreading games out throughout the day makes it easier for the nightstand to become an exclusive one-game slot. That’s where Pac-12 planning should go in the future.

Do not leave the deadbolt; Just make it count, and make it extremely accessible to everyone in the country… and more convenient for fans at Pac-12 schools. Washington Husky fans don’t have to wait until 7:45 am for the evening to kick off. A kick of 6:30 is also much more convenient. Get them an elite opponent for that night game, and they’ll be there … but letting the Huskies play late at night in Arizona or Oregon State is a sure way to keep thousands of fans at home. They don’t want to go to all the trouble of attending a very late match against a not so sexy opponent.

Pac-12 night games shouldn’t die; they just need to be chosen a lot more carefully, and the details surrounding epochs and television need a lot more attention than under Larry Scott.

I hope we have successfully separated myth from reality on an issue that has long been of concern to Pac-12 football fans.