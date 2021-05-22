Irregular penalties frustrated Wild in losing to Golden Knights





The goals were coming, the Minnesota Wild rolled, but suddenly the momentum seemed to be disappearing. It wasn’t Joel Eriksson Ek’s potential second goal that ended the game through offside, although a 3-0 lead after the first period would have set the tone for the next 40 minutes instead, that tone was set by a Ryan Hartman call 25 seconds after the game. no-goal call. For the NHL’s 10th most punished team in the regular season, the Hartman slash, followed by tripping calls against Ian Cole and Kirill Kaprizov, put a limit on a brutal second period in which the Vegas Golden Knights put 36 shot attempts on their own 15, via NaturalStatTrick.com. The 208 penalties taken during the regular season did not seem to prepare them for regaining some momentum from those penalties. You could to feel the shift on the ice in favor of the Golden Knights, a disappointing turn given the Wild’s solid start that resulted in a 15-5 lead in 5-on-5 shot attempts in the first frame. Not to mention the two and a third temporary goals scored in the first. Head coach Dean Evason felt the shift was felt and said so in his post-game press release. The biggest turning point was our sanctions. I haven’t looked at all of them yet. It took us out of the rhythm, took us out of the hockey game, Evason said. We got frustrated; they pushed. We had a lot of guys playing minutes in the second period and a lot of guys not. We really shot ourselves. They clearly pushed really hard. Our first [period] was as good as it gets; their second was as good as it gets. But we certainly cooperated with the punishments. I think that’s what probably escaped us. The penalties were hardly blatant, and it didn’t feel like the Wild was being picked up by the referees. This was just a case of circumstances, because every time the Wild got going, they would give the Golden Knights a chance. They should thank their luck that the eighth of the leagues’ biggest power play continued that trend into the postseason, scoring only once out of ten chances. Take a look at the punishments, the attributes and whatever. Obviously, they’re not super undisciplined punishments, but we need to avoid them so we don’t get out of sync.

