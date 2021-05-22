UFC Fight Night Live Updates and Results – Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt





Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt takes on Rob Font in the main event of Satruday’s UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. The winner will get the inside of a future title shot in a wide open division, one of the best in the UFC. ESPN has ranked Garbrandt # 4 and Font ranked # 5 at 135 pounds. Garbrandt (12-3) broke a three-fight loss streak by knocking out Raphael Assuncao in May 2020. The Ohio native has made up his mind only twice in 10 UFC fights, reflecting an aggressive style that makes him a fan favorite. He held the bantamweight title in 2016 and 2017. Garbrandt, 29, is in a fight with COVID-19 that caused blood clots and other serious health problems. But now healthy, “No Love” remains one of the most dangerous fighters in the world. Action returns to the UFC Apex headed two attacks between the top five fighters. Bantamweights Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font compete for position just outside the title photo in the main draw, while Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan face off in a high-stakes strawweight bout. UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt

Saturday, May 22, UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Main card: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN +

Prelims: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN + Subscribe to ESPN + to get exclusive live UFC events, weighings and more; Ariel and the villain; From Dana White Contender series; and more exclusive MMA content. Font (18-4) has won three in a row, most recently a first round TKO from former title challenger Marlon Moraes in December. The Massachusetts native has 12 finishes in 18 wins in his career. Font, 33, has won a total of six of his last eight fights. In the co-main event, the next UFC women’s title challenger could be determined in a fight between former champion Carla Esparza and the red-hot Yan Xiaonan. Esparza (17-6), the inaugural UFC strawweight champion in 2014, has won four consecutive bouts. A star from China, Yan (13-1, 1 NC) is in an unbeaten run of 12 fights stretching back nearly 11 years. Also on the card, middleweight contender Jack Hermansson will face blue-chip prospect Edmen Shahbazyan, former featherweight title challenger Felicia Spencer meets Norma Dumont and gray heavyweight veteran Ben Rothwell against debuting Chris “Beast Boy” Barnett. Follow along as Brett Okamoto, Marc Raimondi and Jeff Wagenheim summarize the action or watch the fights on ESPN +. Fighting setup: Bantamweight: Rob Font (18-4, 8-3 UFC, -115) vs. Cody Garbrandt (12-3, 7-3 UFC, -105)

Strawweight: Yan Xiaonan (13-1, 6-0 UFC, -120) vs. Carla Esparza (18-6, 8-4 UFC, +100)

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa (4-2, 1-2 UFC, -190) vs. Jared Vanderaa (11-5, 0-1 UFC, +160)

Featherweight Ladies: Felicia Spencer (8-2, 2-2 UFC, -180) vs. Norma Dumont (5-1, 1-1 UFC, +155)

Men’s Bantamweight: Ricardo Ramos (14-3, 5-2 UFC, +105) vs. Bill Algeo (14-5, 1-1 UFC, -125)

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson (21-6, 8-4 UFC, -155) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (11-1, 4-1 UFC, +130)

Heavyweight: Ben Rothwell (38-13, 9-6 UFC, -340) vs. Chris Barnett (21-6, 0-0 UFC, +270)

Welterweight: Court McGee (20-10, 8-9 UFC, -115) vs. Claudio Silva (14-2, 5-1 UFC, -105)

Flyweight Men: Bruno Silva (11-5-2 1 NC, 1-2 1 NC UFC, -370) vs. Victor Rodriguez (7-3, 0-1 UFC, +290)

Featherweight Men: Josh Culibao (8-1-1, 0-1-1 UFC, -260) vs. Sha Yilan (19-6, 0-0 UFC, +210)

Men’s Flyweight: David Dvorak (19-3, 2-0 UFC, -490) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (4-0, 0-0 UFC, +370)

Lightweight: Rafael Alves (19-9, 0-0 UFC, +425) vs. Damir Ismagulov (22-1, 3-0 UFC, -575)

