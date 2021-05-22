In honor of the cricket heroes of the Australian community

Announced on the evening and leading the four-award state award was Western Australia where Leschenault Cricket Club was named Community Cricket Club of the Year for creating a family-friendly club and offering the full cricket path to the local community and surrounding rural areas.

From their Junior Blasters entry program to their Senior / Masters cricket, Leschenault Cricket Club offers programs for everyone, including options for female players to participate at all levels of the game and programs for children with disabilities.

Another state winner was South Australia which took three awards, with Alexandra and Eastern Hills Cricket Association being named Community Cricket Association of the Year. The Alexandra and Eastern Hills Cricket Association offered more than 1000 participants the opportunity to get involved in cricket in the summer of 2020-21 alone.

The Inclusive and Diversity Initiative of the Year went to the Bateman Junior Cricket Club in Western Australia, which introduced two programs for children with disabilities, including special training for each player’s needs. Their Youth Integrated Cricket League team grew by four participants to 13, including two girls and three native players.

Karen Washington, integrated cricket coordinator of Bateman Junior CCs, said: Our club strongly believes that there should be the opportunity to play cricket for everyone and that it is very important to provide children with disabilities with these opportunities.

It is very special for us to see people from different backgrounds and all levels come together to play the game we love, and we can’t wait to grow further next season, Ms. Washington said.

The Women and Girls Initiative of the Year went to Leya Wilson of the Charlestown Junior Cricket Club and the Newcastle Junior Cricket Association. Ms. Wilson established the first-ever girls’ sub-committee for the Newcastle Junior Cricket Association (NJCA). By researching off-season players, she created two different offerings of girls’ cricket competitions in Newcastle for the first time. This increased girls’ individual enrollments in all NJCA junior leagues to 375.

Commenting on her win, Ms. Wilson said it was great to be recognized. We never thought this would happen when we started our project this year to have girls play cricket in the girls game in Newcastle. It has been a great year and we were very proud of what we were able to achieve.

Seeing the joy that the girls get from cricket is something I cherish very much. Also seeing their growth and the friendships they form is very rewarding and it continues to motivate me, the club and the association.

Mr Allsopp said they continue to see volunteers doing their best to spend hours of their time supporting their local clubs, associations and communities.

We deeply appreciate everyone’s efforts and want to thank everyone in the community who continues to inspire us. Thanks for helping our game continue to thrive. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners of this year’s national Community Cricket awards, he said.

Ms Macleod added: We believe cricket is a sport for everyone and we are passionate about making the game inclusive and accessible to all Australians. Our focus has been to get more girls to play cricket, and with the help of our Growing Cricket for Girls Fund, we’ve helped create over 1,500 new teams.

We’ve already seen cricket go from strength to strength so I can’t wait to see what the next generation can do. We would like to congratulate all nominees and winners and thank you for your commitment to community cricket and growing the game we all love, he said.

To read Cricket Australia’s announcement, go to: https://www.cricketaustralia.com.au/media

For more information on CBA partnership with Cricket Australia, please visit: https://www.commbank.com.au/cricket