Sports
In honor of the cricket heroes of the Australian community
Announced on the evening and leading the four-award state award was Western Australia where Leschenault Cricket Club was named Community Cricket Club of the Year for creating a family-friendly club and offering the full cricket path to the local community and surrounding rural areas.
From their Junior Blasters entry program to their Senior / Masters cricket, Leschenault Cricket Club offers programs for everyone, including options for female players to participate at all levels of the game and programs for children with disabilities.
Another state winner was South Australia which took three awards, with Alexandra and Eastern Hills Cricket Association being named Community Cricket Association of the Year. The Alexandra and Eastern Hills Cricket Association offered more than 1000 participants the opportunity to get involved in cricket in the summer of 2020-21 alone.
The Inclusive and Diversity Initiative of the Year went to the Bateman Junior Cricket Club in Western Australia, which introduced two programs for children with disabilities, including special training for each player’s needs. Their Youth Integrated Cricket League team grew by four participants to 13, including two girls and three native players.
Karen Washington, integrated cricket coordinator of Bateman Junior CCs, said: Our club strongly believes that there should be the opportunity to play cricket for everyone and that it is very important to provide children with disabilities with these opportunities.
It is very special for us to see people from different backgrounds and all levels come together to play the game we love, and we can’t wait to grow further next season, Ms. Washington said.
The Women and Girls Initiative of the Year went to Leya Wilson of the Charlestown Junior Cricket Club and the Newcastle Junior Cricket Association. Ms. Wilson established the first-ever girls’ sub-committee for the Newcastle Junior Cricket Association (NJCA). By researching off-season players, she created two different offerings of girls’ cricket competitions in Newcastle for the first time. This increased girls’ individual enrollments in all NJCA junior leagues to 375.
Commenting on her win, Ms. Wilson said it was great to be recognized. We never thought this would happen when we started our project this year to have girls play cricket in the girls game in Newcastle. It has been a great year and we were very proud of what we were able to achieve.
Seeing the joy that the girls get from cricket is something I cherish very much. Also seeing their growth and the friendships they form is very rewarding and it continues to motivate me, the club and the association.
Mr Allsopp said they continue to see volunteers doing their best to spend hours of their time supporting their local clubs, associations and communities.
We deeply appreciate everyone’s efforts and want to thank everyone in the community who continues to inspire us. Thanks for helping our game continue to thrive. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners of this year’s national Community Cricket awards, he said.
Ms Macleod added: We believe cricket is a sport for everyone and we are passionate about making the game inclusive and accessible to all Australians. Our focus has been to get more girls to play cricket, and with the help of our Growing Cricket for Girls Fund, we’ve helped create over 1,500 new teams.
We’ve already seen cricket go from strength to strength so I can’t wait to see what the next generation can do. We would like to congratulate all nominees and winners and thank you for your commitment to community cricket and growing the game we all love, he said.
To read Cricket Australia’s announcement, go to: https://www.cricketaustralia.com.au/media
For more information on CBA partnership with Cricket Australia, please visit: https://www.commbank.com.au/cricket
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]