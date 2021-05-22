Where does Nick Rolovich belong to the Power 5 football coaches?

Good morning, fellow Coug fans. It’s May 22, which means it’s time for college football writers to pull out their annual #content in the summer, and I’m glad I can piggyback their efforts.

This week, CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli ranked the Power 5 head coaches in two segments. The top two are not surprising (Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, of course). The top 10 isn’t too surprising either, although some may struggle with Iowa State’s Matt Campbell jumping 16 places from last year and not entering any place. 9. That’s why they make these lists!

The top ranked Pac-12 coach would be Utahs Kyle Whittingham at No. 14. Yes, yes … he is consistent, which is an expert: never too big, never too bad. At least in this case. His bowl record is huge, although he lost the last two he was in and his Pac-12 South titles keep him afloat. Come play up North, Kyle, and see how that goes.

That said, the list of guys he’s for isn’t exactly who of gold standard head coaches, proving again just how few elite head coaches there are in college football these days. That can also be a perception problem.

Mario Cristobal (No. 16), Herm Edwards (No. 21) and David Shaw (No. 24) round out the Pac-12 top 25 representation.

Nick Rolovich is no. 58. This is what Fornelli had to say about it:

Frankly, what was there to evaluate? Rolovich’s first season with Washington State consisted of just four games, and he went 1-3. Rolovich probably dropped eight places in the rankings because he was forgotten more than anything.

I cannot argue much against that. If the first-year head coaches get a year zero in their first season, then last year may have been Year Minus-One for Rolovich and his company. That does not necessarily mean that this year is the year zero.

Here’s how the rest of the Pac-12 head coaches were ranked:

Justin Wilcox – no. 38

Chip Kelly – no. 39

Clay Helton – no. 48

Jimmy Lake – no. 51

Karl Dorrell – no. 54

Jonathan Smith – no. 56

Jedd Fish – No. 64

What is Mike Leach up to these days?

Leach was no. 33 in the Fornellis ranking.

Left

