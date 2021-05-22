Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Lineup Strategy for May 22

There’s a three-game main NHL slate starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday DraftKings. In this article, you’ll find DFS advice for DraftKings setups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to aim.

The Wild and Golden Knights have played to less than five goals in two of their first two games. Game 3 saw a little more action, but also featured a bit of self-destruct by Minnesota in the second period. With their season almost on the line, you should expect a more coordinated defense effort. Both teams have solid goaltending and special teams and have now combined for five or fewer goals in five of the past seven encounters. I like developing a low score game here again.

Top line stack

Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild

William Karlsson ($ 5,400) Jonathan Marchessault ($ 6,300) Reilly Smith ($ 4,600)

We’ve sometimes seen this Vegas second line perform as the de facto number one for the Golden Knights in terms of production and that was the vibe they put forth early on in this series. These three combined for four runs and each played more than 19 minutes of Ice Age in Game 3, while the Golden Knights continue to try to make up for Max Pacioretty’s loss. Its absence has led to lower-scoring games, but it has also boosted this line in terms of volume and production.

Smith specifically returning to form late in the year has been a big boost, coming into this game with 12 points and averaging 3.3 SOG over his past 10 games. As Vegas tries to shut down the Wild and return home with a 3-1 lead, you can expect this affordable trio to keep getting extra chances. They are a good value proposition here against a Wild team that saw some backlash on the defensive side in Game 3.

Superstar to Target

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens ($ 9,200)

Matthews did everything but get on the score sheet in Game 1, landing eight SOG and 15.0 DKFP in 23 minutes of Ice Age. Downtown Toronto didn’t have much of a problem with Montreal in the regular season as he scored seven times against them in the past seven regular season rallies. Carey Price ($ 7,200) is only making his second start since returning from a lengthy IR stint, so there is also a potential for some backlash in the net for the Canadiens here.

The three-game slate doesn’t provide us with many high-end scorers either, as all three games have an O / U of 5.5. There are plenty of mid-tier plays worth playing today so starting with Matthews you shouldn’t be bothered against the field elsewhere here. He only had two plays in which he played more than one game without a point in the regular season, so a quick revival can be expected here.

Value at violation

Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs ($ 4,900)

Suzuki played more than 20 minutes of Ice Age in Game 1, and while he didn’t get on the score sheet and only produced 4.1 DKFP, his use was encouraging. On a par with Tyler Toffoli ($ 6,000) and Joel Armia ($ 3,000), Suzuki should also take advantage of the Maple Leafs’ sudden depth problems here, with John Tavares now missing for at least two weeks. Still locked up with Toffoli as a member of the PP1, the match against the Leafs’ weak penalty kill makes this a fine price to pursue Suzuki.

Kasperi Kapanen, Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders ($ 3,800)

Kapanen played just over 11 minutes in Game 3 against the Islands, but that was mainly because the team didn’t want to rush its regular center, Evgeni Malkin ($ 5,300), back to big minutes. Kapanen has been effective in the past with Malkin as his center and has now won 32 points in 43 games for the Penguins this year, so this award is very solid for that kind of point producers. He landed points against the Islanders in each of the first two games and also averaged DKFP 10.25 in those games. Any increase in the Ice Age here should give him a tremendous opportunity to pay off again.

Stud goals

Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders ($ 7,500)

Jarry took the win in Game 3 of the series, but really didn’t have a great night on the scoresheet, conceding four goals on just 30 shots. Jarry is now 7-1-1 over his past 10 appearances and has a tendency to come back quickly from bad games for Pittsburgh, especially in the second half of the year when he played his best hockey. He comes in with two shutouts during his last 10 games and was able to get the DK save bonus in each of the first two games against the Islanders. The Penguins are minor underdogs here, but this price is too cheap for Jarry, given how he’s been playing lately and how disappointing the islands can be on offense (22nd in goals per game in the regular season).

Value for defense

Ryan Suter, Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights ($ 3,200)

Suter posted a bagel in Game 3 against Vegas, but continued to play big minutes and remains a preferred value target here. The Game 3 anomaly was hard to swallow for fantasy purposes, but when you look at the slate, there is still no one today that offers a better mix of volume and potential advantage on this range. Gaining power play exposure, the veteran has now registered double-digit fantasy points in two of his past four games, including a 14.0 DKFP effort in Game 2 of this series when he hit the double bonus (blocked shots and SOG). Expect Suter to keep seeing Ice and possibly be a bit more aggressive on the offensive ending as the Wild is watching the series.

Power-Play defenders

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens ($ 5,100)

Rielly looks a little undervalued at this price point, especially after putting in a strong opening game. The two-way defender landed an assist and had five SOG in Game 1. Hell will probably be asked to do a little more power play now, as the Leafs are their second best player in Tavares. Riellys averaged 2.4 SOG and 1.4 blocked shots per game, over his past 10 starts, so even if he doesn’t find you multiple points, his volume and production elsewhere can still get him. It’s an essential part of any Leafs PP1 stack tonight given the injury problems beforehand.

Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders ($ 5,900)

Letang has averaged about 27 minutes per game in this series and got on track offensively with three points in Game 3. The attack was a big boost for the Penguins, who still don’t have a 100% healthy Malkin to rely on. Even better for fantasy purposes, none of the three points he scored were on the power play, so there’s still room for improvement here as the Penguins’ top 5 power play units eventually get on track here. Expect Letang to keep playing big minutes as the Penguins try to impose their will on their best players. Its solid upper-tier worth of less than $ 6K.

