Todd Gilliland leaves late to take the first NASCAR truck series victory of the season in Texas





AUSTIN, Texas – Todd Gilliland drove early through wet conditions, but later took the lead to retire for his first NASCAR series win of the season on Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas. Gilliland was in a four-car group that pulled out of the pack at the start of the final stage, overtaking Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Kaz Grala on the final laps. This was his second win in his career and the first since 2019. “I was aggressive from the fall of the green flag,” said Gilliland, who started fifth and overcame a penalty that put him in the back of the field. “If you’ve got the truck to do it … you have to get as many people as possible. Gilliland noted that he just turned 21 a week ago. “It might be a fun night,” he said. The win was also the first of any kind for a NASCAR Series race at the Circuit of the Americas. NASCAR will race the 3.4 mile Formula 1 road course for the first time this weekend, doing it amid wind and rain that drenches the track during practice and the early part of the race. Gilliland, who won the first leg, was penalized and pushed back when a crew member jumped the wall too early, Gilliland didn’t seem to bother. He recovered quickly and was back with the leaders with 10 laps to go. A nip-and-puck fight with Ankrum for the lead eventually put him in the lead for good. Gilliland only got faster when conditions dried up. He drove his fastest lap on worn tires with two laps to go. Even with the poor conditions in the beginning, the race was mostly clean with lots of bumps but no collisions to show a yellow flag. Ankrum finished third behind Grala, who led 11 laps. “It was a challenge to keep up with track conditions. We finished the race on a completely different track than we started,” said Grala. Creed, the defending champion, who won the previous race at Darlington, faded into fifth place late.

