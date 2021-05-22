Woman Cricket: Time to Step Out of Their Brothers’ Shadow?

Which came first: the chicken or the egg? This old-as-an-omelette question is perfectly suited to bring to light a long-drawn-out modern problem: the gender pay gap. Are women paid less than men because they are less productive? Or are women less productive than men because they are paid less?

This problem, conundrum, is more evident in sport, for sport is the ultimate beacon and working model of meritocracy – that is, for us, the most unequal between men and women, both in terms of investment and reward. Earlier this week, the announcement of annual central contracts for female cricket players by BCCI caused a storm of opinions about how fair or unfair the fees were for the female players. For those who don’t know the numbers, a male cricketer in the top category gets Rs 7 crore per year, while the corresponding amount for a female cricketer is Rs 50 lakh a whopping 93% less.

Those who found the gigantic pay gap between male and female cricketers fair have a very simple explanation (sic) for this complex problem – as the women’s team brings in less revenue, female cricketers are paid less. Those on the other side of the divide don’t want the focus to be on monetization as it’s not the players’ job to make sponsorship deals. They think it should be about the level at which both sets of players play and their performance. On the one hand, the market determines what one is worth. For the other, equality, both in terms of opportunities and treatment, is paramount. Clearly, both sides view the gender pay gap differently.



But both sides are missing a few points. It is a fact for everyone to see that the Indian women’s cricket team does not draw as many sponsorship deals as the men’s cricket team. But it reflects badly on cricket administration, not female cricket players. They have done remarkably well in the limited opportunities they have been given in recent years. Since BCCI started giving annual central contracts to the women’s team in 2015, Indian women have reached two of the three World Cup Finals (the 50-over World Cup 2017 and the T20 World Cup 2020). In comparison, their male counterparts have not reached a World Cup final since 2011, when they took the trophy. This comparison is not an attempt to prove that the women’s team is better than the men’s team. That would be downright stupid. But it is fair to ask whether their success and achievements have been monetized efficiently.

The Indian women’s team played the T20 World Cup Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for a record 86,174 attendees on March 8, 2020, a good display from fans enjoying women’s cricket now. They had to wait exactly a year for their next international match when they played at home against South Africa in March 2021. Pandemic, you said? During the same period, Indian men played 22 international matches (8 tests, 6 ODIs and 8 T20Is), in addition to a season and a half IPL. The women played four exhibition games last year. Since that glorious day in Melbourne, Indian women have played a total of eight games, three T20Is and five ODIs.

During the same period, New Zealand women played the most 18 games (9 ODIs and 9 T20Is). Germany and Austria have each played five T20Is. Obviously, the eagerness and creativity that BCCI mandarins display in creating opportunities for men to play is often lacking when it comes to women’s cricket. So how do you make money without putting it in front of the buyers – spectators in this case? Can you say that a particular brand won’t sell simply because you haven’t been too excited about putting it on the shelves? Sponsors are not going to invest their money in the talent that is not allowed to perform.

The sponsored logo on the Harmanpreet Kaurs shirt or a sticker on the Smriti Mandhanas bat is only valuable when they are on the field and their game is broadcast on millions of screens around the country and the world. Equally undeniable is the fact that women’s cricket has improved, both in terms of performance on the field and the rewards for the players, since the BCCI took it under its wing in 2006. From no central contracts in 2006 to Rs 15 lakh (for Grade A) in 2015 to Rs 50 lakh per year for Grade A players (Rs 30 lakh and Rs 10 lakh for Grade B and C respectively) in 2021 is certainly progress. But is it enough? There is certainly still a lot of room for improvement. Maybe it’s time for the women’s cricket team to be treated as a separate entity from the men’s cricket team, not outside of the BCCI umbrella, but within it.

Clubbing the two may have given BCCI a slightly better negotiating position when it sits down with the sponsors and broadcasters. But it also hides the real value of women’s cricket. Unless you are not aware of the true value of your product, how do you ask for the right price? Perhaps woman cricket should be more than just an added responsibility for office bearers. It is time for Indias Women in Blue to have a dedicated committee of experienced administrators and marketing professionals who will be responsible for creating more gaming opportunities for them and capitalizing on their successes. Like a younger sibling stepping out of the elder’s shadow …