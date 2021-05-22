Sports
5 Hidden Transfer Portal Gems to Chase on Violation
At this point of the off-season, Texas football schedule and new head coach Steve Sarkisian have completed most of the roster. Texas remained busy in the NCAA Transfer Portal this off-season, both in terms of departures and losses. Roster turnover would certainly be a factor for Sark after he was hired as the next Texas head coach on Jan. 2.
A complete change in the coaching regime for the fourth time in the past decade will certainly result in some degree of instability and roster turnover. But Sark and the Longhorns have done a good job of doing this off-season so far, keeping that aforementioned level of grate waste to a minimum.
There wasn’t really a loss on the transfer portal that the Longhorns had off-season, which immediately seemed extremely damaging to this team. It was mainly NFL Draft departures that will cause the biggest void for the Longhorns in 2021.
Steve Sarkisian could still find value for Texas football in the portal
While most of the big names in the transfer portal have disappeared at this point, there are still a handful of key goals to keep an eye on that can add a lot of value to the table for Sark. Texas also looks like they still keep in touch with a few portal ball targets after the spring.
And while it seems like we are in the final stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the college football landscape is starting to return to some form of normal, a weird 2020 season will still cause chaos in the world. portal in the next pair. of months.
More big names will be appearing on the portal this off-season, and Sark and his staff will likely be actively keeping an eye on what’s ahead. Here’s a rundown of five underrated transfer portal gems the Longhorns can pursue this summer to bolster the offense.
