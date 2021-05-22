Frankenmuth, Midland Dow rolls to girls’ regional tennis championships





Frankenmuth claimed every flying championship and ran off with the Division 4 girls tennis organized regionally by Essexville Garber. The Eagles finished with 32 points and Saginaw Nouvel also qualified as a team, finishing second with 19 points. The two best teams in the regional and all other teams with at least 18 points will qualify, as will all individuals who have won flying championships or finished second. Frankenmuth and Nouvel advance to the Division 4 Finals in the Kalamazoo region on June 4-5. Grace Gasper (# 1), Ella Smith (# 2), Brooke Carnahan (# 3) and Haley Watchorn (# 4) have claimed regional singles for the Eagles, with Hailey Campbell-Hunter Warack (# 1), Sarah Hauck-Katie Hetzner (No. 2), Macie Jacob-Ashlee Walz (No. 3) and Michele Mossner-Alyse Notter (No. 4) win regional doubles championships. Nouvel was led by the doubles teams, with Sophie Groya-Autumn Skowronski (No. 1), Emma Adelman-Ava Yatch (No. 2) and Lexi Kuligowski-Briana Mauch (No. 4) second in the doubles. Saginaw area individual qualifiers include Hemlocks Sophia Hauffe (No. 1 singles), Bullock Creeks Hillary Anderson (No. 3 singles), Caros Gwen Geiger (No. 4 singles), and Hemlocks Sophia Burns-Jackie James (No. 3 doubles). Chesaning also qualified as a team, finishing second in the Portland regional, with Portland first. Chesanings regional champions included Lilly Skaryd (No. 2 singles) and Alexia Mugute-Alexis Brown (No. 4 doubles). Chesanings runner-up finishers were Meghan Florian (No. 1 singles), Caitlyn Gasper (No. 4 singles), Kate Lewis-Karissa Ferry (No. 1 doubles) and Halee Vance-Mary Irland (No. 2 doubles). Division 1 at Midland Tennis Center Midland Dow won five flying championships and claimed the Division 1 team’s regional title organized by Saginaw Heritage. Dow finished with 27 points, with Grand Blanc and Traverse City Central in second place with 22 points each. Dow swept the singles matches, with Zoe Angell (No. 1), Savannah Matuszewski (No. 2), Laura Leiti (No. 3) and Claire Earley claiming regional titles. In doubles, the Dows team of Emily Telgenhoff and Mallory Matthews won the No. 1 regional championship, with Dows Elise Ingalla and Maggie Nelson as second team at No. 4. The Division 1 finals are on Mason and Okemos, June 4-5. Mount Pleasant qualifies in Division 2 Petoskey won the Division 2 title in the Midland region, finishing with 28 points, but Mount Pleasant qualified as a team after finishing second with 19 points. The Oilers dominated the doubles with three regional titles: Avary Wheeler and Clara Bonnell at No. 1, Alaina Wheeler and Ivy Little at No. 2 and Jaydin Ruhl and Isabel Goodrich at No. 4. Midland Highs team Natalie Gaffke and Cheryl Fritz also qualified for the national final and won the No. 3 doubles regional championship. The Division 2 finals will be held in Midland on June 4 and 5.

