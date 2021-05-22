Young London rifle Julia Gosling is shot on the Olympic hockey team

Julia Gosling had just turned nine when Hayley Wickenheiser and her Canadian friends celebrated Olympic gold for women’s hockey on Vancouver ice in 2010.

Article content Julia Gosling had just turned nine when Hayley Wickenheiser and her Canadian friends celebrated Olympic gold for women’s hockey on Vancouver ice in 2010. I’ve looked at it and it’s been a dream of mine, said the 20-year-old Londoner. Now I get to play with some of those players out there. They’re like my role models and it’s a bit weird, but it’s also really cool. I am grateful for the opportunity. The former Jr. Devilettes star was the youngest of 28 players selected last week for the roster of Canada’s Olympic Centralization ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. She is one of only four on the list still in the NCAA hockey ranks. She will therefore have to postpone her third year at St. Lawrence University to move to Calgary at the end of July for the 2021-22 season and the preparations for the Games. It was a fairly easy choice, said the five-foot attacker from her school campus in Canton, New York. My coach was all for it and my (Saints) teammates were happy for me. I’ll take the year off and come back right away and hopefully win a national championship after that.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But first, there will be another chance at the 2021 World Championships, to be held in Halifax this month before they were canceled. The International Ice Hockey Federation has proposed the dates of August 20-31 at a location to be announced. It was a shock, but they reassured us at the time that it was going to happen, Gosling said. We didn’t know if it would be August or fall, but we knew they were doing what they could to give us a world. Due to the pandemic, Gosling didn’t have to report to school last fall, so she spent time training with the Ontario-based national team players, including Ingersoll defender Ella Shelton. Both attended a national training camp at Hockey Canada in January, and as one of only two college players there, Gosling made a strong impression. Going there instead of going straight to school was a great decision, she said. Despite all these limitations, it has been a good year. I ended up playing (10) games in school, we made it to the conference finals, beating Clarkson (her talented cousin Nicole was a rookie with the traditional strength) four times in a row. That hasn’t happened in a long time, so quite exciting, even if it was super short. She stays at school for the summer semester until July and has access to the school track until June 11. Our whole team is still there, so it’s kind of fun, Gosling said. We have a training facility that we can use and after that we can get ice around the area. Everyone on the team has been vaccinated and once I get back to London it will be small sessions again with the girls from the national team.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Hockey Canada’s instructions are now simple. Keep playing, keep getting better and roles will be sorted out after centralization. Goslings power is not only an attacking threat, but also a 60 meter high center and a penalty killer that backchecks as hard as she fronts. I don’t like to be scored, she said. Her education means she won’t be participating in the highly anticipated Secret Dream Gap Tour stop in Calgary, which takes place next week. Shelton, Britt Howard from St. Thomas, Katelyn Gosling (also one of Julias cousins) from London and Sarnian Carolyne Prevost are part of the Professional Womens Hockey Players Association three-team event. A lot of people want more visibility for the women’s game and there are more sponsors, Julia Gosling said. At the beginning of COVID, (consciousness) decreased a bit because women couldn’t play and men could. Now things are going well so far and it is a positive sign. The best commercials are, of course, more great gold medal moments. And it never hurts to have some fresh new faces on board. After all, those nine-year-old dreamers will be watching. [email protected] Twitter.com/RyanatLFPress

Share this article on your social network

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.