Young London rifle Julia Gosling is shot on the Olympic hockey team

Julia Gosling had just turned nine when Hayley Wickenheiser and her Canadian friends celebrated Olympic gold for women’s hockey on Vancouver ice in 2010.
Author of the article:
Ryan Pyette
Article content
Julia Gosling had just turned nine when Hayley Wickenheiser and her Canadian friends celebrated Olympic gold for women’s hockey on Vancouver ice in 2010.
I’ve looked at it and it’s been a dream of mine, said the 20-year-old Londoner. Now I get to play with some of those players out there. They’re like my role models and it’s a bit weird, but it’s also really cool. I am grateful for the opportunity.
The former Jr. Devilettes star was the youngest of 28 players selected last week for the roster of Canada’s Olympic Centralization ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
She is one of only four on the list still in the NCAA hockey ranks. She will therefore have to postpone her third year at St. Lawrence University to move to Calgary at the end of July for the 2021-22 season and the preparations for the Games.
It was a fairly easy choice, said the five-foot attacker from her school campus in Canton, New York. My coach was all for it and my (Saints) teammates were happy for me. I’ll take the year off and come back right away and hopefully win a national championship after that.
Advertisement
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
But first, there will be another chance at the 2021 World Championships, to be held in Halifax this month before they were canceled. The International Ice Hockey Federation has proposed the dates of August 20-31 at a location to be announced.
It was a shock, but they reassured us at the time that it was going to happen, Gosling said. We didn’t know if it would be August or fall, but we knew they were doing what they could to give us a world.
Due to the pandemic, Gosling didn’t have to report to school last fall, so she spent time training with the Ontario-based national team players, including Ingersoll defender Ella Shelton. Both attended a national training camp at Hockey Canada in January, and as one of only two college players there, Gosling made a strong impression.
Going there instead of going straight to school was a great decision, she said. Despite all these limitations, it has been a good year. I ended up playing (10) games in school, we made it to the conference finals, beating Clarkson (her talented cousin Nicole was a rookie with the traditional strength) four times in a row. That hasn’t happened in a long time, so quite exciting, even if it was super short.
She stays at school for the summer semester until July and has access to the school track until June 11.
Our whole team is still there, so it’s kind of fun, Gosling said. We have a training facility that we can use and after that we can get ice around the area. Everyone on the team has been vaccinated and once I get back to London it will be small sessions again with the girls from the national team.
Advertisement
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Hockey Canada’s instructions are now simple. Keep playing, keep getting better and roles will be sorted out after centralization. Goslings power is not only an attacking threat, but also a 60 meter high center and a penalty killer that backchecks as hard as she fronts.
I don’t like to be scored, she said.
Her education means she won’t be participating in the highly anticipated Secret Dream Gap Tour stop in Calgary, which takes place next week. Shelton, Britt Howard from St. Thomas, Katelyn Gosling (also one of Julias cousins) from London and Sarnian Carolyne Prevost are part of the Professional Womens Hockey Players Association three-team event.
A lot of people want more visibility for the women’s game and there are more sponsors, Julia Gosling said. At the beginning of COVID, (consciousness) decreased a bit because women couldn’t play and men could. Now things are going well so far and it is a positive sign.
The best commercials are, of course, more great gold medal moments.
And it never hurts to have some fresh new faces on board. After all, those nine-year-old dreamers will be watching.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Advertisement
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
LFP Noon News Roundup
Sign up to receive a curated collection of links and highlights from our award-winning breaking news coverage, in-depth analysis and unparalleled research features during weekday lunchtime.
By clicking the sign up button, you agree to the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. receive. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thank you for registering!
A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, check your Junk Email folder.
The next issue of LFP Noon News Roundup will appear in your inbox shortly.
There was a problem logging in. Please try again
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos