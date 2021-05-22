Tokyo-bound paddlers work around challenges brought by Covid – The New Indian Express





Express News Service NEW DELHI: The second wave of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown in most parts of the country has denied Indian rowers in Tokyo the opportunity to train in the way they would have liked. In ideal circumstances, A Sharath Kamal would have trained in Germany at his club Borussia Düsseldorf. G Sathiyan had made plans to go to one of the Asians for training and exhibition

while Sutirtha Mukherjee, according to her coach Soumyadeep Roy, had considered training with high-quality foreign sparring partners. Instead, problems like not being able to reach the gym or stadiums and clubs are the reality on the ground. And the impact on their Olympic preparations cannot be overemphasized. “It’s an unprecedented situation, so there’s no point in complaining. Our Ministry of Sport has helped a lot and we are succeeding to the best of our ability. But we will be at a disadvantage compared to countries where training centers were open and got players. more opportunities, ”Sathiyan said

situation. Due to the lockdown in Tamil Nadu, Sathiyan has not been able to travel to the center of his coach S Raman as well as to the gym. Video calling and buying home fitness equipment is the best he could have done. He does have a sparring partner in Anirban Ghosh and trains at his home table. In Sharath’s case, practice in his usual club or stadium has been compromised and he trains in the hall on the roof of his apartment. He’s been planning to go to Europe for a few months now, but getting a visa was a tough nut to crack. He currently hopes to visit Denmark and

training with the Danish national team early next month. “It was difficult, but the situation is so bad that we have to make alternative arrangements and keep the mood high. I am confident that I will put on a good show in Tokyo, but ideally I would have liked to prepare as I initially planned , ‘the Padma Shri commissioner revealed. Sharath and Manika Batra have qualified for mixed doubles and they are India’s best shot at a medal in the sport. But specialized training for the pre-departure event is another concern right now. The situation in West Bengal has also forced the newly elected state government to adopt lockdown-style measures and Sutirtha has had to make do with specialized fitness training and sparring with two players at Soumyadeep’s coaching center. “After we got TOPs funding we had things planned, but it makes no sense to regret and look back. We need to focus on the job at hand and two male sparring partners for the list of players in my club. and two fitness trainers working exclusively with her is what we do right now, ” her coach

informed. Even the future looks bleak. The Table Tennis Federation of India had sent an email to all top paddlers on Friday regarding organizing a training camp in mid-June to give Olympian-bound paddlers some much-needed training. But travel restrictions, fear of bio-calling and fear of the

virus hasn’t seen too many players show enthusiasm for the idea so far. Suggested locations include Sonepat, Bengaluru and Indore.

