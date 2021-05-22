Sports
Gerrit Cole Quiets White Sox, who should be at the top of Elite Pitching – NBC Chicago
Cole calms Sox, who must defeat the elite for the title originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
If Saturday’s game at The Bronx was a playoff preview, then the Chicago White Sox would like to order some rewrites.
Or at least a recast.
In the fight against one of the best pitchers in the game, the White Sox bats couldn’t muster much of everything, Gerrit Cole did his thing by keeping the attack quiet while the South Siders lost 7-0 to the New York Yankees .
But with the postseason on their to-do list, it may not be possible to avoid Cole for the rest of 2021. And so these White Sox will have to figure out a number of things.
Contrary to the night before, but also a defeat an exciting game with great pitching on both sides showing that the White Sox can go toe-to-toe with the other American League contenders, Saturday was a lopsided affair. They started with minimal threats against Cole, who gave up four hits and three walks, but got four double plays to kill rallies before they started.
While those kind of offensive displays aren’t exactly surprising against a pitcher of that caliber, Tim Anderson’s words came to mind.
“Those are the times when you want to be. Those are the guys you want to face,” he said earlier this season after a White Sox date with reigning Cy Young winner Shane Bieber. “We plan to play through October, so those are the types of pitchers we will be dealing with. Why don’t we compete against them early in the year and give our best?”
Anderson has a good point. In May, the White Sox attack that doesn’t hit elite Cole isn’t some kind of world-ending disappointment. In October, the same type of performance against the same type of pitcher could be certain.
“(Anderson is) exactly right,” White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal said on Saturday. “Especially in the late season, which is where we want to go, you will see (that kind of) guys almost every day, every day.
“I felt like we’d played a few good at bats together (Saturday), we just didn’t really have that one big hit ahead of us. I felt like we saw him pretty well. We went for walks, we had a few chances “To score, but we just didn’t take advantage of it. But I feel like we’ll be ready when the time comes. I feel like we had a good game plan, we just didn’t act on it.”
The fact that it’s still early means the White Sox are not concerned about Saturday’s outcome, and broad generalizations about the violation are blatantly exaggerated responses.
But the possibility exists that Eloy Jimnez and Luis Robert won’t be healthy enough to come to the rescue as the playoffs get closer, and the White Sox will need to be able to catch up with pitchers like Cole as they reach their sky-high, championship-level goals.
Carlos Rodn showed on Friday that good pitching can be an effective counter to good pitching. But it can’t get the job done all by itself, and the White Sox are 0-2 with just one run scored in two games this weekend at The Bronx, the same place where they may be playing baseball with much more meaning months later. now.
For the White Sox, the focus is on winning every day. But it’s also important that it’s downright imperative that they play their best when the games are the most meaningful. And so Saturday can be seen as a kind of occasion.
For what it’s worth, the White Sox have been up against Bieber twice this season. In the first game, they couldn’t touch him for nine innings. In the second, they got him for three runs in six innings. Of course, they still lost both games, showing how small the margin of error is, how everything has to go well to beat one of the best baseball games.
If they get another shot at Cole, either when they play against the Yankees again in August or in a possible playoff match, going from zero to three runs can make all the difference by not only beating one of the best in the game, but also by meeting lofty World Series expectations.
“We can’t lead the way,” said Madrigal. “It’s great to be able to meet these guys early in the year, but we understand that there are a lot of games between now and October. And we want to peak when the right time comes, at the right time.
“I feel like it’s fun to match with these guys, see their arms and their bullpen, and their hitters in front of the pitchers. It’s fun. But we understand that the most important games are later in the year. want to be healthy and ready to go when the time comes. “
