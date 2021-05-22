PSAL football: New Dorp looks special in the first win, Petrides defeats 30-0





It was a promising start for New Dorp (1-1) in Saturday’s 30-0 win against host Petrides (0-2). After struggling to generate foul a week ago in a 20-6 loss against Port Richmond, kick back Joe Mirra took matters into his own hands and the ball. The senior wide receiver and specialist ran the games, with the squib starting a few hops and taking a moment to let its blocks develop. WHOOSH. Seven seconds later, New Dorp had a 6-0 lead. Mirra punched a hole in the middle of the field and was gone 80 yards later. It was the young season’s first lead for the Cougars – and they never looked back. I feel like one of the most important keys to a good team is the special teams because that’s where it all starts, Mirra said. I’m glad we executed and did everything we had to do and it turned out to be great. If I run and I see a hole, I’ll take that hole. If I see one on one, I’ll take that anyway, he added. I saw one-on-one, bounced it out and I knew I was gone. That started it all and then the attack started, the defense woke up and it was just good energy. The Cougars Defense, led by Matt Ruggiero, Anthony Luna and Kenny Ademodi, forced Petrides into a prompt three-and-out on the ensuing ride, and New Dorp responded by putting more points on the board. Helped by a short field, quarterback AJ Gonzalez (4-of-5 for 58 yards, 2 TD’s) scrambled 25 yards before hitting Anthony Howe in the end zone of nine meters out. Gonzalez connected with James Howe about the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 14-0 after a quarter. Special teams took over New Dorp when an accidental loot kick hit a Petrides upman and bounced back into the hands of Cougars. The ensuing drive saw ND again put points on the board thanks to a promising field position – a recurring theme. A quiet second period was capped by a 31 yards touchdown throw to end the half and give ND a 22-0 lead after Gonzalez batted in the conversion. Gonzalez raised a float to Timothy Auxtin (3 receptions, 53 meters) on the right touchline where it hit his hands just a few yards from the goal line before taking it home. Junior wide-out Timothy Auxtin led all receivers by 53 yards on the day. New Village QB Yonathan Vitale (5 carriers, 48 ​​yards) joined the party in a mostly dull second half, though his five-meter TD dive, plus Ademodis two-point conversion run, confirmed the final, 30-0. It’s a great opportunity to just be here based on everything that’s happened in the last year and a half and I’m just so excited for the seniors to get the chance to play this season, said ND coach Brian Murphy. Getting off to a good start helped a lot today and we got our feet on the ground and stabilized things. Murphy also recognized his two quarterbacks’ play, both of whom saw significant action for the first two weeks of the season. Both are really good players, really good athletes, Murphy said. The two quarterback system is currently a work in progress. As we go along, maybe a guy will get up and get more reps or maybe just keep doing what he was doing. The Cougars visit Curtis next Saturday.

