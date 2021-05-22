Gahanna’s Carpico, Wellington’s Biernat win singles titles in the district

In addition to being the first player on the Gahanna Lincolnboy tennis program to make it to the Division I state tournament since 2013, sophomore BrandonCarpicoenters set a district champion on May 28-29 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Carpico survived a tight first set against Olentangy Liberty senior VishnuBodavula and won 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 for the title on May 22 at Reynoldsburg, making the Lionstheir the first district champion under the leadership of the 11th-year-old coach ChrisSchwinnen.

New Albany seniors RyanMudreand Devin Boyer won the district doubles title.

I know Vishnu is a fighter, Carpicosaid. It was huge to get that first set. It changed the match. It means a lot as a sophomore, making a name for myself.

Carpico also defeated Bodavulain three sets during the regular season and 6-1, 6-3 in a semi-final on May 13.

Bodavulalost to St. Charlessenior Rece Yakubov earlier in the season, but Yakubov defeated 6-2, 6-2 in a district semi-final to set up another match with Carpico, who entered the title match with a 6- 4, 6-3 win over Pickerington. Northsophomore Pavan Uppu.

In the match in third place, Yakubov defeated Uppu 6-1, 6-1.

Mudreand Boyer defeated Dublin Jerome junior Max Fickas and Tanish Pairu 6-0, 6-0 in a semi-final and then beat their New Albany teammates, junior Declan Freedhoff and freshman BenBelinko 6-3, 6-3 in the final .

Freedhoff and Belinko defeated juniors Kevin Liu and Eli Wiblin van Jerome 7-5, 6-2 in a semi-final.

We just tried to work on our games in case a big game comes along and be well prepared for it at big moments, Boyer said. We do many things together. We practice together and just work on our games and perform very well.

Mudreand Yakubov both qualified for the 2019 state singles tournament, while Boyer teamed up with 2019 graduate Nathan Jose to finish third in the doubles and Bodavula was also a 2019 state doubles qualifier.

We played with good energy and are ready to move on, Mudresaid. Were ready for a chance at a state title.

Jaguars, Viking players

advance in Division II

Wellingtons Griffin Biernat and Columbus Academys Jack Madison and Arie Tuckerman look forward to returning to the Division II state tournament.

The three players closed the best seeds for the state by winning district titles on May 22 at Academy.

Biernat defeated teammate Sanjan Shanker 6-3, 6-0 in the singles final, while Madison and Tuckerman defeated Wellington’s Evan Manley and Braysen Chawla 6-1, 6-2 in the doubles final.

The top two finishers in singles and doubles advanced to May 28th and 29th at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

As a freshman in 2018, Biernat teamed up with his brother, Connor, to win the state title in doubles.

I’m looking forward to trying to get one more this year, a bachelorette party, Biernat said. It’s a real relief that we’ve had a season this year. I was a little scared after going through the summer not knowing what was going to happen. I am happy to play here and I am happy to go to the state tournament again.

As sophomores in 2019, Madison and Tuckerman lost to teammates Rhian Seneviratne and Suriya Sundaram 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 in the state doubles final.

We were so excited to be back, Tuckerman said. We know what to do to win everything. Were ready to go. … We play very differently this year than two years ago. Two years ago we were still very novice as doubles. We were lucky enough to make it to the state final, but we felt like we were much more experienced.

Madison has played for part of the spring with a hernia injury, which requires surgery after the season. The injury forced him to serve underhand.

I finally decided to just push it through, said Madison, who had hernia surgery in January 2019. I spoke to the doctor and he said I should definitely have surgery in the summer, but I’m through it now and doing everything I can.

Academy coach Marc Wurtzman believes his players have the potential to compete for a state title.

We were very excited about the opportunity to be able to regain it, he said. Since Zoom’s first day of calling back in March 2020 so far, we weren’t sure we’d have a season at all this year. I thought they played extremely well. If they can work hard … and keep playing together and playing together as a team, they are able to compete with anyone in the state.

