Rilwan Akanbi and Fatimo Bello become champions at NTTF 2021 national championship





Rilwan Akanbi came down from two sets to become the winner of the National Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) 2021 men’s national championship. In the hotly contested match that bounced the Molade Okoya-Thomas hall with cheers from excited fans, Akanbi, who represented Lagos’ Atinuke club, had to wrestle his way back against Taiwo Mati (Ondo) to get a nervous 4 -3 to secure victory. He lost the first two sets 7-11, 8-11, but then got his groove to win the next three sets 11-6, 11-6, 11-9. Akanbi then sealed the win with another 11-9 after Mati took the fourth set. “When I finished two sets I had to say to myself, ‘Even if I lose, I would do my best.’ Since I believe I played two sets, I played my best, so I did my best, ”Akanbi told TheCable. Likewise, Fatima Bello of the G20 Club of Abuja emerged as the winner of the women’s singles. She defeated Lagos State’s Bose Odusanya 4-1 in what appeared to be a one-sided final. Bello dominated the game from the first serve and won the first two sets 15-13, 11-9. Although Bose won the third set 11-8, it wasn’t enough to stop her opponent, who won the other two sets 11-5 and 11-1, to secure the win. Bello, who also won gold at the women’s table tennis event at the recently concluded 2020 National Sports Festival in Edo, said she needed to delve into her coach’s wealth of advice to beat her opponent. “I had lost 3-1 to her in the team game, so I had to talk to my coach to teach me some tricks to beat her,” she said. In the cadets section, 15-year-old Samuel Boboye from Bayelsa won three straight sets (12-10, 11-3, 11-9) from Matthew Kuti of Lagos to win the boys’ single event, while Cross River’s Hope Udoaka, 14, got ahead of Aisha Rabiu from Lagos to win the girls event. Winners in men’s and women’s singles will each take home N250,000, while U-21 and cadet champions will earn N100,000 and N50,000 respectively. Quarter-finalists in each of the events will be awarded a minimum of N50,000 each.

