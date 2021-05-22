3 Keys: Hurricanes at Predators, Game 4 of Round One

The Carolina Hurricanes might consider a goalkeeper change when they try to push the Nashville Predators to the edge in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup First Round at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.

Come on Matt DucheneThe goal of 14.54 double overtime gave the Predators a 5-4 victory in Game 3 on Friday. Goalkeeper Its Saros made 52 saves on 56 shots for his second win in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Rookie goalie Alex Nedeljkovic made 49 of 54 saves in his first playoff loss, after conceding two goals on 56 shots in Carolina’s first two wins in this series. Nedeljkovic has averaged 1.96 goals against and a serve of 0.936 over three games, but his heavy workload could affect Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour. Petr Mrazek or James Reimer in Game 4.

“We have a small group going out on the ice now and then, and then we’ll make our decision on that,” said Brind’Amour on Saturday. “That’s the worry, not his game, just the mental and physical grind, because we didn’t really give that to our keepers this year. We really took it apart, so that’s the discussion we’ll have here soon. . “

Mrazek is 11-14 with a 2.31 GAA and a .914 serve percentage in 27 Stanley Cup Playoff games (26 starts). Reimer is 5-5-0 with a GAA of 2.70 and a service percentage of 0.925 in 11 post-season games (10 starts).

Teams taking a 2-1 lead in a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Playoff series are 362-154 (.702), including a 12-1 score in 2020.

Here are three keys to Game 4:

1. The top line of predators responds

Duchene was moved to the right wing on the No. 1 line from Nashville with the left wing Filip Forsberg and middle Ryan Johansen in Game 3. The three, who played together in the last game of the regular season, came through on Friday. Forsberg gave Nashville a 2-1 lead with 25 seconds to go in the first period, Johansen gave the Predators a 4-3 lead at 5:01 from the third and Duchene scored the winner.

“‘Fil’ and I found ways to score and score goals every time we played together,” said Duchene. “When he plays with ‘Jo’ he does a lot of things that are not recognized. He’s such a strong player, good defensive, makes so many good small passes and plays. Tonight we scored three goals, which is what we expected to be. “We put on our weight tonight.”

2. Pesce with extra minutes

Hurricanes defender Brett Fish took more minutes in the absence of Jaccob Slavin, who has missed the past two games with a lower body injury. Pesce played an NHL career-high 39:27 in Game 3, scoring the tying run with 3:21 remaining in the regulation.

“He’s actually been an absolute animal all year round,” Hurricanes concludes Jordan Steel said. “With the big man (Slavin) out, he’s taken it a step further and played well. He’s done everything. Another great game of his and he’s fighting hard and you must love it. He will continue to lead our group there and we’re going to find a way to win the next game. “

3. Turn the page

The Predators didn’t expect to enjoy their Game 3 win for long. They never came back to win a best-of-7 series trailing 2-1 (0-10). Nashville may be feeling better about its game, but know it still needs a lot of effort in Game 4.

“I thought we played well the whole number of minutes, but I thought we were in control for the most part,” Forsberg said of the Predators’ deployment in Game 3. “It was a step in the right direction. think we’re getting better since Game 1. We’ve been rewarded with a big win and we want to do the same on Sunday. “

Hurricanes projected setup

Andrei Svechnikov – Sebastian Aho | – Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter – Vincent Trocheck – Martin Necas

Warren Foegele – Jordan Steel – Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook – Steven Lorentz – Brock McGinn

Brady Skjei – Dougie Hamilton

Jake Bean – Brett Pesce

Maxime Lajoie – Jani Hakanpaa

Alex Nedeljkovic

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Morgan Geekie, Jake Gardiner, Max McCormick, Drew Shore, Roland McKeown, Joakim Ryan, Joey Keane, Ryan Suzuki, James Reimer

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Carlo Paquette (lower body)

Predators in projected arrangement

Filip Forsberg – Ryan Johansen – Matt Duchene

Eeli Tolvanen – Mikael Granlund – Luke Kunin

Jarnkrok Street – Erik Haula – Nick Cousins

Yakov from the train – Colton Sissons – Tanner Jeannot

Roman Josi – Alexandre Carrier

Mattias Ekholm – Ryan Ellis

Ben Harpur – Matt Benning

Its Saros

Pekka Rinne

Scratched: Erik Gudbranson, Rocco Grimaldi, Brad Richardson, Tyler Lewington, David Farrance, Michael McCarron, Jeremy Davies, Brake Pitlick, Mathieu Olivier, Dante Fabbro, Kasimir Kaskisuo

Injured: Victor Arvidsson (upper body), Luca Sbisa (lower body), Mark Borowiecki (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (lower body)

Status Report

The Hurricanes had a limited skate on Saturday, and the Predators were off. … Arvidsson, an attacker who did not play on Friday, is from day to day.