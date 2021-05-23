Pet Shop Boys share a new orchestral track Cricket wife

Pet Shop Boys shared a new 10 minute single called Cricket wife, scroll down to listen to it now.

The track follows the 2020 duo album Hotspot and was released yesterday (May 21) alongside the arrival of their My Beautiful Launderette EP for streaming services for the first time.

Cricket wife is one side of a two-track single that was shared as part of the bands Annually 2021, this year’s edition of their annual annual release. The other side of the single is in the form of a locked version of their classic hit West End Girls.

The new track clocks in exactly 10 minutes and is loaded with orchestral sounds. Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe recorded their parts in their respective homes and in the song Tennant sings: Where are my shoes? / My coat, my hat? / Get me out / I smell a rat.

Listen to Pet Shop Boys Cricket wife below now.

The pair were set to hit the road for their Greatest Hits tour in May 2020, but were forced to postpone dates to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will now perform for their fans next summer as social distance restrictions still get in the way of live music.

Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live now kicks off in Vienna on May 12, 2022, with UK shows starting a week later in Manchester.

Pet Shop Boys will also be touring North America with New Order later this year. Those shows were originally intended to take place last year.

Meanwhile, the band has recently seen a massive increase in streams of their song Its A Sin thanks to the TV show of the same name on Channel 4. Since the program first aired in the UK on January 22, the sales and streaming figures of the number up 249 percent.