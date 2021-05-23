4-star commit Jaydon Blue is now in the top 2022 RB





Heading into the weekend, it looked like the final pieces were starting to fall into place for the Texas Football Recruiting Class top goals in 2022 to get official visits scheduled for the summer. Official visits will resume next month around the college football recruiting landscape, which will be huge for new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff. It’s also important for Sark and the Longhorns to capitalize on the commits they currently have in the 2022 class that will visit next month. And there may be no greater commitment to keep an eye out for his impending official visit to Austin than the highly talented four-star Klein Cain running back. Jaydon Blue. Sark got a commitment from Blue to the Longhorns 2022 class when he was first rolling on the recruiting trail and found a real spark in the latter end of the winter months. Texas has seen pledges dry up a bit over the past two months, but that was expected before the official visiting season resumed. However, Blue is a prospect who currently has a national spotlight on him. He recently chose not to play in his senior campaign at Klein Cain High School. Since you really don’t get as many highly acclaimed prospects like Blue opting out of their senior high school season, that was pretty big news. Recruitment Rank for 4 Star Texas Football RB commits Jaydon Blue to move up In a recent update to the Top247’s recruiting rankings, Texas-born Blue saw his share move in the right direction. Blue had previously been ranked as the best commit in the Longhorns 2022 class before this ranking bumps. But the latest Top247 update has now enlisted Blue as the top-ranked high school in the country for the 2022 cycle. The rest of the ranking for the Top247 places him as the # 31 high school in the country and the # 8 in Texas. And the 247Sports Composite ranks him as the nation’s No. 48 high school, No. 3 backward and No. 12 prospect from Texas. Blue will certainly look well rested by the time he gets to the Forty Acres if he doesn’t play for Klein Cain this fall. He’s gotten a big workload for Klein Cain over the past two seasons, where he recorded 3,767 rush yards and more than 45 rushing touchdowns. According to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, the 2022 Texas recruiting class ranks No. 9 in the nation and second in the Big 12 behind the Oklahoma Sooners. Texas now has eight commits in their 2022 class, with Blue being the highest-rated.

