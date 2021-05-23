Tennessee State Tournament for Spring Fling





The TSSAA tennis state tournament is held at the Adams Tennis Complex. The team tournaments are held on Tuesday and Wednesday with the individual singles and doubles tournaments on Thursday and Friday. Team tournament Great class Guys Tuesday:Collierville vs. Science Hill, 3:00 pm; Central Magnet vs. Ravenwood, 3:00 PM Wednesday: Championship, Collierville-Science Hill winner vs. Central Magnet-Ravenwood winner, 1:30 p.m. Girls Tuesday: Cookeville vs. Franklin, 1:00 pm; Collierville vs. Science Hill, 1:00 pm Wednesday: Championship winner Cookeville-Franklin vs. winner Collierville-Science Hill, 11:30 am Small class Guys Tuesday: Milan vs. Signal Mountain, 3:00 PM; L&N STEM vs. Merrol Hyde, 3:00 pm Wednesday: Championship, winner Milan-Signal Mountain vs. winner L&N STEM-Merrol Hyde, 1:30 pm Girls Tuesday: L&N STEM vs. Summertown, 1:00 pm; CSAS vs. Madison, 1:00 pm Wednesday: Championship: L&N STEM Summertown Winner vs. CSAS-Madison winner, 9am Division II-AA Guys Tuesday: MUS vs MBA, 11 hours; McCallie vs. Ensworth, 11am Wednesday:Championship, MUS-MBA winner vs. McCallie-Ensworth winner, 11:30 am Girls Tuesday: Hutchison vs. Baylor, 9am; Knoxville Catholic vs. Brentwood Academy, 9am Wednesday: Championship, Hutchison-Baylor winner vs. Knoxville Catholic-Brentwood Academy winner, 9am Division II-A Guys Tuesday: CPA vs. Lausanne, 11 am; Knoxville Webb vs. St. George’s, 11am Wednesday: Championship, winner CPA-Lausanne vs. Knoxville Webb-St. George’s winner, 11:30 am Girls Tuesday: CAK vs. Lausanne, 9 am; USJ vs. Knoxville Webb, 9am Wednesday: Winner CAK-Lausanne vs. winner USJ-Knoxville Webb, 9am Individually Great class Singles Guys Thursday: James Roane, Covington, vs. Andrew Lee, Oak Ridge, Afternoon; Hasan Malik, Siegel, vs. Griffen Nickels, Science Hill, afternoon; Jacob Johnson, Walker Valley, vs. Ranjay Arul, Collierville, noon; Carter Ramthun, Station Camp vs. Patrick Delves, Ravenwood, noon; Semi-finals, 4 p.m. Friday: Championship, 9 hours Girls Thursday: Willa Rogers, Dobyns-Bennett, vs. Ayla Houser, Bearden, 12:30 PM; Margaux Britt, Collierville, vs. Grace Stout, Ravenwood, 12:30 PM; Marissa Wirtz, Station Camp, vs. Elena Kurowski, McMinn Co., 12:30 PM; Lucy Higgins, Lincoln Co., vs. Maddie Peters, Brighton, 12:30 PM; Semi-finals, 4 p.m. Friday: Championship, 11am Double Guys Thursday: Jackson Stone and Ethan Eisenhauer, Ravenwood vs. Lance Watson and Chase Etheredge, Station Camp, Afternoon; Bryce Elliott and Brayden Conn, Cleveland, vs. Om Patel and Daniel Haddadin, Science Hill, noon; Ajay Arul and Tristian Kelly, Collierville vs. Alex Hand and Suren Shah, Central Magnet, noon; Evan Eads and Carter Welch, Chester Co. vs. Jax Kirby and Max Willkomm, Maryville, noon; Semi-finals, 4 p.m. Friday: Championship, 9 hours Girls Thursday: Vivy Huddleston and Belle Huddleston, Brentwood, vs. Larissa Nogueira and Madison Windham, Rossview, 12:30 PM; Maria Agbunag and Sarah Buchanan, Cookeville, vs. Laura Rich and Morgan Penny, Siegel, 12:30 pm; Ella Webb and Estella Bookout, William Blount, vs. Jadan Pugh and Malyn Morgan, Dyersburg, 12:30 PM; Caroline Jeter and Kife Onyeagocha, Houston, vs. Allie Knox and Leah McBride, Science Hill, 12:30 PM; Semi-finals, 4 p.m. Friday: Championship, 11am Small class Singles Guys Thursday: Eli England, Claiborne, vs. Gabe Rhyne, Signal Mountain, 9am; Skylar Cronk-Polston, Fairview, vs. Logan Turner, Halls, 9am; Tobias Mandeville, Merrol Hyde, vs. Evan Carr, L&N STEM, 9am; Gus Davenport, Cannon Co., vs. Boris Combest, Memphis Middle College, 9am; Semi-finals, 2 p.m. Friday: Championship, 9 hours Girls Thursday: Livi Rothschild, Merrol Hyde vs. Maddie Maben, L&N STEM, 9am; Leigh Baldwin, Madison, vs. Carson Reaves, South Greene, 9am; Morgan Brown, Watertown vs. Leah Brewer, Hickman Co., 9 o’clock; Sunshine Finnell, CSAS vs. Ellie Reynoldson, Camden, 9am; Semi-finals: 2 p.m. Friday: Championship, 11am Double Guys Thursday: Turner Perry and Aniken Johnson, Summertown, vs. Joshua Rodriguez and Joseph Rodriguez, Merrol Hyde, 9am; Ian Fryer and Jackson Thomas, Watertown, vs. Ryan Griggs and Austin Hensley, Signal Mountain, 9am; Hayden Sullivan and Kameron Tharpe, Milan vs. Cale Vinson and Ryan Coffman, Adamsville, 9am; Ayden Hawk and Lawson Burns, South Greene vs. Preston Johns and Justin McCarty, Gatlinburg-Pittman, 9am; Semi-finals, 2 p.m. Friday: Championship, 9 hours Girls Thursday: Annie Wade and Shelby Bondurant, Union City, vs. Blake Griffin and Summer Sesnan, Watertown, 9am; Bindi Patel and Grace Williams, Signal Mountain, vs. Ella King and Gracie Kelly, Summertown, 9am; Hailey Rider and Rhiannon Icenhour, Johnson Co., vs. Kaitlyn York and Samantha Marek, Cheatham Co., 9am; Abigail Lee and Helen Rothfuss, L&N STEM, vs. Mitzi Castro and Sarah Wilson, Madison, 9am; Semi-finals, 2 p.m. Friday: Championship, 11am Division II-AA Singles Guys Thursday: Baylor Sai, MBA vs. John Morrow, Ensworth, 10:30 am; Andreas Sillaste, McCallie vs. Gabe Ungab, MUS, 10:30 AM; Hank Trondson, Ensworth vs. Cole Tuttle, McCallie, 10:30 AM; Justin Martin, MUS, vs. Foster Pierce, MBA, 10:30 AM; Semi-finals, 3 p.m. Friday: Championship, 9 hours Girls Thursday: Peyton Tomicheck, Brentwood Academy, vs. Carlie Mitchell, Harpeth Hall, 11am; Maeve Thornton, Catholic Knoxville vs. Jolle Taty, St. Benedict, 11am; Sophia Cullison, Lipscomb Academy, vs. Eleni Liakonis, Knoxville Catholic, 11am; Sean Mullin, St. Benedict, vs. Hadley McCormack, Ensworth, 11am; Semi-finals, 3.30 pm Friday: Championship, 11am Double Guys Thursday: Kinton Lewis and Anson Anderson, MBA vs. Owen Irving and Thomas Armstrong, Ensworth, 10:30 AM; Gabe Getz and Will Leathers, McCallie vs. Mac Owen and Andrew Kuhlo, MUS, 10:30 AM; Martin Grier and Andrew Ditto, MBA, vs. Mauel Achurra and Nicholas Cooper, Baylor, 10:30 AM; Luke Donovan and Robert Ferrer, MUS, vs. Eli Schuh and Karim Daouk, Ensworth, 10:30 AM; Semi-finals, 3 p.m. Friday: Championship, 9 hours Girls Thursday: Riley Collins and Anna Chambers, Ensworth, vs. Emma Neely and Taylor Crabtree, Brentwood Academy, 11am; Helen Guerry and Ensley Collins, Baylor, vs. Zoe Pelts and Olivia Evans, Hutchison, 11am; Anna Brock and Avery Smith, Ensworth, vs. Caroline Clark and Mary Kate Johnson, GPS, 11am; Melanie Woodbury and Stephanie Woodbury, Hutchison vs. Ella Gardner and Sinclair Finucane, Brentwood Academy, 11am; Semi-finals, 3.30 pm Friday: Championship, 11am Division II-A Singles Guys Thursday: Joby Nash, Collegedale, vs. Danny Hamze, Lausanne, 9am; Eli Felker, Knoxville Webb, vs. Henry Stack, USN, 9 o’clock; Walker Stearns, St. George’s vs. Clark Danelz, CPA, 9 hours; Kai Lam, Silverdale, vs. Nicolas Roth, CPA, 9am; Semi-finals, 2 p.m. Friday: Championship, 9 hours Girls Thursday: Allie Faulkner, CAK, vs. Zainab Baba, USJ, 10:30 AM; Ada Aytug, Concord Christian vs. Ayden Kujawa, Clarksville Academy, 10:30 AM; Kai Wince Lausanne, vs. Shelby Franklin, FRA, 10:30 AM; Kristen Dougherty, King’s Academy, vs. Ella Sallee, CPA, 10:30 AM; Semi-finals, 3 p.m. Friday: Championship, 11am Double Guys Thursday: Alex Juergens and Wilder Dewhirst, Knoxville Webb, vs. Sam Maxwell and Graham Hayes, Westminister Academy, 9am; Brad Stern and Tyler Griffin, Collegedale vs. Leo Menzie and Aiden Menzie, CPA, 9am; Jack Wilkerson and Tristan Scallion, USJ def. Isaac Smith and Austin Flynn, Davidson Academy 1-0; Trent Valeriano and Zach Reynolds, Knoxville Webb, vs. Jack Wamble and Cole Hargett, CPA, 9am; Semi-finals, 2 p.m. Friday: Championship, 9 hours Girls Thursday: Lili Roth and Delaney Bone, Knoxville Webb vs. Mia Floriani and Shelby Callahan, ECS, 11:30 AM; Jenna Black and Emma Greer, SAS, vs. Gabby Siew and Meera Boyapati, USN, 11:30 AM; Brilee Davis and Abby Measley, USJ, vs. Ava Boyle and Caroline Haynes, MTCS, 11:30 AM; Evan Lyke and Molly Crawford, Knoxville Webb vs. Neha Saggie and Harper Johnson, USN, 11:30 AM; Semi-finals, 3.30 pm Friday: Championship, 11am

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos