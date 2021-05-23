Trail Blazers fan gear for the playoffs: Upgrade your collection with locally made shirts, vintage jerseys, more on sale in Portland and online

It’s playoff time, folks. Which means it might also be time to upgrade your Trail Blazers gear as the team braces for this first-round series.

The Portland Trail Blazers are riding high on their way to the NBA’s Western Conference playoffs, but begin their quest for a championship along the way as they go to play the Nuggets in Denver for games 1 and 2. Because you can’t attend a playoff game until games 3 and 4, and as tickets will be difficult due to the pandemic coronavirus restrictions put in place to protect fans, you may be able to spend some of that money saved for tickets on updating your Trail Blazers fan box with a new sweater, t-shirt or even a pair Damian Lillard’s newest shoes from Adidas among a whole host of other fan gear options.

Here’s a look at some of the best Trail Blazers fan items available both locally in Portland and online in case you’re looking for new Blazers threads.

The latest drop of locally made and Trail Blazer inspired fan gear from the folks at Trillblazin Sold out online within minutes. There may be a few more sizes on their website, but if you can’t find it there, you might not be out of luck. A few local stores in the Portland area will stock their latest collection of t-shirts and hoodies starting Saturday – most notably the Rose City T-shirt pictured above – starting Saturday. Please check or call the following locations in case you want to find out what they have before you travel.

Unspoken – They have a lot of Trillblazin items still in stock from previous collections, as well as items available online from the latest collection. (219 NW Couch St, Portland, OR 97209; (503) 208-3660)

Composite gallery – Like Unspoken, Compound has that too a lot of Trillblazin items still in stock from previous collections available online, but in some cases only available in limited sizes. (625 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205; (503) 796-2733)

Ball was alive – This new store in southeast Portland stocks the latest Trillblazin collection starting today as well as a whole host of vintage Blazers and NBA fan items for sale. (3405 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214; (971) 279-5003)

If you’re looking for something local with a throwback flair, you can shop sustainably and smartly by scoring some vintage Trail Blazers items that are new to you. Happy, Laundry PDX here in Portland, their store keeps well stocked with Trail Blazers gear, from sweaters to retro hats, shirts and more. View the full collection of Trail Blazers items available online at Laundry and know that there are probably more options not listed here that may be available in stores. (140 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209; Phone: (503) 893-5937; Masks required for in-store shopping)

If you don’t already own one of the latest Blazers sweaters, now might be the right time to get one. You can do it Icon edition Damian Lillard shirt for $ 110 more than on Nike.com, or if you have the coin to spend, buy one authentic Nike Trail Blazers custom jersey ($ 250) for each player on the roster, or with your own name, to get the same as the players on the court. If you are looking for youth or ladies sizes, you can find custom jerseys, throwbacks, and jerseys for several other Portland Trail Blazers players too.

If you can’t afford the real sweater, this Damian Lillard jersey T-shirt from Hardwood Classics for women ($ 34.99) is arguably the next best option and comes at a much more affordable price point. Another Lillard tee is also available in youth sizes ($ 30). All items on Fanatics ship for free on orders over $ 64 with code 64 SHIP at checkout.

If you’re looking for more options for t-shirts or hoodies, check out a few:

This Trail Blazers Disney and Mickey Mouse inspired t-shirt combines retro style with Portland making their title in the Disney World NBA bubble in Orlando. The shirt costs just under $ 35. Currently available in all sizes.

If you like the Disney-inspired look but want something different in design, this red Disney x Trail Blazers t-shirt also features Mickey, Donald Duck and Goofy! It’s only $ 25 on sale now and still available in M, L, and XL sizes.

This simple yet elegant black Rip City hoodie available in almost any size ($ 70)

A 24-pack Trail Blazers table tennis or ping pong balls (beer pong) ($ 35)

This one for the new parents: you can get it now a personalized Trail Blazers baby dress for your baby with teams pinwheel logo across the heart. The price is a bit steep at $ 60, but that’s a small price to pay for wrapping your newborn in their own personalized Blazers fan apparel, right? There is also a retro throwback Bill Walton sweater available for babies and toddlers ($ 60). The same applies to a newer Damian Lillard jersey available for children under two years old ($ 40).

For those who need to update their available coronavirus face mask collection, Fanatics has that too a set of 3 Blazers face masks available for just $ 5 on sale in case you need to hit the free shipping threshold on Fanatics as detailed above. Remember, all items on Fanatics ship for free on orders over $ 64 with code 64 SHIP at checkout.

You can also get plenty of other great gear items from Trail Blazers Fanatics and Dicks Sporting Goods as well as some other fine places on site:

