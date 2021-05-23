The Auburn / LSU football game in particular could be interesting in 2021





The annual game between LSU football and Auburn is always one of the most important games of the year in the SEC. LSU and Auburn are usually in the upper echelons of the SEC West. The outcome of this game usually has a major impact on who plays for the SEC Championship in Atlanta in December. As if that weren’t enough drama, this year’s matchup could have an extra element that makes the game even more intriguing. Can TJ Finley face LSU football as the Auburn starting QB? TJ Finley entered the transfer portal earlier this month, after starting five games for LSU in 2020 as a true freshman. Finley was behind Myles Brennan and Max Johnson (and possibly real-life freshman Garrett Nussmeier) in LSU’s quarterback fight. After entering the portal, Finley acknowledged that he would rather stay in the SEC. In recent weeks, Auburn has emerged as a likely landing site for Louisiana native (like detailed by our friends at Fly War Eagle). Finley made his second career start against Auburn last season. LSU lost the game after Finley passed 143 yards, 0 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He started the next three games before losing the job to Johnson. While it doesn’t seem like there are any hard feelings between Finley and LSU, there is no doubt that he would be motivated to show his former team what they miss when he lands on Auburn. SEC matchups don’t really need extra storylines – it’s already the best football conference in college (and the most intriguing). However, if Finley is Auburn’s starting quarterback on October 2 in Baton Rouge, it will definitely be a must-see TV.

