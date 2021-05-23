Smashing: Breakfast with Champions Part 2 for TJC tennis | Sport

After TJC’s women’s tennis team won the national championship in Arizona two weeks ago, athletic director Kevin Vest and assistant AD Kelsi Weeks were scrambling.
The title meant it was time to update the national championship board in the Jimmy Butler Lobby at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The only problem was that no “3” could be found to indicate the 63rd national title.
They quickly ordered a “3,” but before it arrived, the Tyler Junior College men’s team settled things with another national championship. Fortunately there was a “4” in storage.
For example, the trophy cabinet is updated with 64 national championships.
After honoring the Apache Ladies with a Breakfast with Champions two weeks ago, Saturday was men’s time at the JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center.
Dash Connell’s Apaches captured their third straight national title and 18th overall for the men’s tennis program.
Tyler won the team title with 49 points, followed by Cowley (Kansas), 39.
Dr. Juan E. Mejia, TJC President and CEO, and Kevin Vest, TJC Athletic Director, praised the teams’ performance.
Team members include: Lamar Bartley (So., London, England), Jeff Guerrero (So., Queretaro, Mexico), Cash Hanzlik (Fr., Portland, Oregon), Yassir Kilani (So., Rabat, Morocco) , Ashley Lauweriks (Fr., Sydney, Australia), Jaycer Lyeons (So., Houston), Alan Magadan (Fr., McAllen), Ryo Minakata (So., Kobe, Japan), and Alvaro Saint Martin (Fr., Miramar, Argentina).
Connell’s assistants are Micah Avance and Luc Godin.
Lyeons, the # 2 seed from Houston, won the national singles championship for Tyler Junior College by beating # 1 seed Jack Clements of Cowley, Kansas in Flight 1. He won 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.
Others who took singles titles were Minakata (Flight 3), Magadan (Flight 4) and Kilani (Flight 6). Magadan and Minakata won Flight 2 doubles. For example, Magadan and Minakata made the first team All-America in both singles and doubles. Champions are the first team All-America with the second team in second place.
Winning the second team All-America in singles was Hanzlik (Flight 3). The doubles of the second team All-America were Kilani-Lyeons (Flight 1) and Guerrero-Hanzlik (Flight 3).
Connell was named Coach of the Tournament.
Also in attendance were Dr. Deana Sheppard, Provost & Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs & Chief Academic Officer; Dr. Tim Drain, Associate Vice Provost Student Affairs; TJC baseball coach Doug Wren and TJC softball coach Eric Henderson.
With the “3” en route via shipping, Vest hopes to use 73 national titles soon?
