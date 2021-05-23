National Table Tennis Direct Tournament: the latest schedule announced! 16 people are eliminated on the first day (with timetable)





On May 21, Beijing time, the schedule of the 2021 National Ping Pong Tournament in the second round of live matches was officially announced. Among them, the mixed doubles will start first, while the singles will follow closely and on the first day of play (June 5 26) will determine the top 8, 16 men and women will be eliminated, the competition is very brutal! See below for a detailed schedule and other content. In the first stop of the ongoing game (in Xinxiang) that ended earlier this month, Guoping only hosted three events and there were no women’s doubles and men’s doubles. However, since the first game of the men’s and women’s team competitions at the Tokyo Olympics is doubles, Liu Guoliang and the coaching staff decided to participate in these two events in the second stop to achieve the goal of training. However, due to time constraints, the scale of the men’s and women’s doubles competitions is very small, with only 4 pairs participating in each. The semifinals are coming. This is an important test of the players’ tacit understanding. In terms of major events, Guoping has invested a total of 32 singles players (half for men and women) and 12 pairs of mixed doubles. The number is also less than that of the Xinxiang Through Tournament. This is because, according to the rules, only those who have achieved excellent results in the last Talents race will be eligible to participate in this duel, and those with lower scores will be automatically eliminated and will not receive tickets to play. As mentioned before, there were many athletes in the Nanyang Direct Tournament who participated in 3 events. Many of them had already been selected for the National Olympic Games Table Tennis in Tokyo. Whether anyone can adapt to such an intense showdown has become a fan friend. The focus of our attention. By convention, the women’s doubles and men’s doubles champions will be born on the evening of matchday 3 (May 28), and then the mixed doubles final will be held on the evening of May 29. The women’s singles and men’s doubles will be decided on the evening of May 30th. Gold Medal Men’s Singles – As the last three days are Friday, Saturday and Sunday, this package is very popular with fans and friends. Judging by the situation of the first stop of the ongoing competition, the second stop of the competition will most likely also be broadcast on TV and online. I also wish the national table tennis players to achieve good results and strive to contribute to the preparations for the Olympics and to help themselves. Win tickets to the World Table Tennis Championships and WTT Grand Slam: come on, everyone!

