LA Clippers’ ‘spirit still high’ after Game 1 loss to Mavs as playoff hits lost streak 4

LOS ANGELES – When Luka Doncic grabbed a defensive rebound in the closing seconds of the Dallas Mavericks Game 1 upset win over the LA Clippers, Mavs owner Mark Cuban punched the air with his fist as the disappointed Clippers fans stepped out of Staples Center.

This was certainly not how the LA Clippers envisioned their return to the playoffs. After enduring an epic meltdown last post season, the Clippers again struggled in the crunch time of a playoff game. This time, the Clippers were outpaced in the last three minutes by Dallas 13-3 to drop Game 1, 113-103, and lose home advantage in this best-of-7 first-round series.

After Paul George made it to 100 with 3 minutes and 12 seconds remaining, the Clippers missed eight of their last nine shots and three of four free throws. The Clippers have now lost four consecutive playoff games dating back to last postseason in the NBA bubble when they blew a 3-1 lead and lost to the Denver Nuggets in the second round.

“It’s based on us, what we want to do,” said Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard. “Everyone was handsome. Nobody was really bad at the game. Nobody wants to lose of course.”

Leonard added, “But our courage is still high and we believe in ourselves. Nothing good comes easy.”

This franchise knows that all too well. The Clippers are still looking forward to their first trip to the Western Conference Finals in franchise history after coming within one win of that milestone last post. The Clippers fell far short of championship expectations last year and came in this season, motivated to prove doubters wrong, to gush out the foul taste of last year’s failure and win this post-season.

But the Clippers, the best three-point shooting squad of this regular season, missed 14 of 18 three-pointers in the first half. On the other hand, they couldn’t slow down Doncic, who scored 21 points in the first half before finishing with 31 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Doncic wasn’t the only problem for the Clippers’ defense. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 21 runs, Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 and Jalen Brunson had 15, including seven from the free-throw line.

While the Clippers were finally at full throttle after their continuity and chemistry had been disrupted by injuries in recent months, they looked like a team still looking for the beat.

“We were very unlucky, defending many mistakes that we didn’t make right,” said Clippers coach Ty Lue, who took over as head coach after the team split with Doc Rivers after the last postseason. “We just have to clean those things up and we’ll be fine. We all have to be on the same page defensively with what we’re doing and also when we change coverage.”

Lue added, “It’s going to be okay. One game. They won. Hats off to those guys. They came in and played well.”

Determined to jump back this season after struggling in the playoffs last year, Paul George started slow but got into the game late. He missed six of his first seven shots and had seven points at half time before finishing with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists.

George scored 10 points and made 4-of-7 shots in the fourth quarter. The All-Star guard balanced the score with 100 on a 19-foot stepback jumper. But after Finney-Smith made a 3, Marcus Morris missed two free throws, George missed a quick 3, and Leonard missed a 20-foot pull-up attempt. Dallas rushed to a seven-point lead with 1:24 over, and the Clippers were unable to catch up.

Leonard, who started the game strong and had a monstrous opinion of Maxi Kleber, missed three of his last four shots in the fourth. He finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Leonard said after last year’s collapse that the Clippers needed to improve their basketball IQ and their adaptability and adaptability. Entering this post-season, he said the key to success for the Clippers would be everything in the mind.

But in their first game of the postseason, the Clippers had defensive failures, missed shots and even missed chances on the free-throw line, where they outperformed anyone this season.

George attributed the Mavericks, reiterating that the Clippers feel no more pressure than other teams in the playoffs, despite having to face championship expectations once again as they tried to prove that last year’s collapse wasn’t who they were. to be.

“I mean, you know we expect to play better, pick better in Game 2,” said George. “We don’t just see it because of who we have, we expect to win. We have the same pressure as any team in this.”

“We want to be the last team standing no matter how many games it takes or how tough the road is,” added George. “So we have to get better for Game 2, and I intend to make this team jump back.”