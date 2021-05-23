Stream Pet Shop Boys’ new single “Cricket wife”



AND Pet Shop Boys have shared a new single called “Cricket wife”. It is part of a special CD single with two songs that the release of Annual 2021, the latest edition of their annual bound book. Stream it below. Fans are in for a treat with “Cricket Woman”. The song clocks in at nearly 10 minutes and sounds rather polished considering it was recorded during lockdown, with members Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe capturing their parts in their respective homes. Orchestral sounds flood the background alongside classical instrumentation, and on top of it all is a new batch of poetic lyrics sung by Tennant. The second track on the CD single is a locked version of the Pet Shop Boys classic “West End Girls”, which they debuted last year. As regards Annually 2021, It’s a 64-page hardcover book with news from the past year, details of how Pet Shop Boys spent their quarantine, exclusive photos and fan letters. It also includes a bumper feature called “A year” which they describe as “a definitive chronicle of 1986, the year Pet Shop Boys achieved worldwide success, based on Neil’s diary of PSB commentary and archive footage.” Check out the artwork below. Last year, Pet Shop Boys had a co-headlining tour with New Order in the works, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, they’ve since moved that tour up to the fall of this year. If you don’t have tickets yet, you can buy them here. Annual 2021 Artwork: “data-medium-file =” https://consequence.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Annually-2021-by-Pet-Shop-Boys.jpeg?quality=80&w=300 “data-large- file = “https://consequence.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Annually-2021-by-Pet-Shop-Boys.jpeg?quality=80&w=800” loading = “lazy” class = “aligncenter size-large wp-image-1124865 “src =” https://consequence.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Annually-2021-by-Pet-Shop-Boys.jpeg?quality=80&w=800&resize= 1031% 2C580 & strip “alt =” Annually 2021 by Pet Shop Boys book cover art “width =” 100% “srcset =” https://consequence.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Annually-2021-by – Pet-Shop-Boys.jpeg 800w, https://consequence.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Annually-2021-by-Pet-Shop-Boys.jpeg?resize=150,150 150w, https: / / consequence.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Annually-2021-by-Pet-Shop-Boys.jpeg?resize=300,300 300w, https://consequence.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/ 05 /Annually-2021-by-Pet-Shop-Boys.jpeg?resize=768,768 768w, https://consequence.net/wp-content/uplo ads / 2021/05 / Annually-2021-b y-Pet-Shop-Boys.jpeg? resize = 350,350 350w, https://consequence.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Annually-2021-by-Pet-Shop-Boys.jpeg?resize=79, 79 79w, https: // consequence. net / wp-content / uploads / 2021/05 / Annually-2021-by-Pet-Shop-Boys.jpeg? resize = 356,356 356w, https://consequence.net/wp -content / uploads / 2021/05 / Yearly -2021-by-Pet-Shop-Boys.jpeg? resize = 640,640 640w, https://consequence.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Annually-2021- by-Pet-Shop-Boys.jpeg? resize = 96.96 96w, https://consequence.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Annually-2021-by-Pet-Shop-Boys.jpeg?resize = 550.550 550w, https: // consequence. net / wp-content / uploads / 2021/05 / Annually-2021-by-Pet-Shop-Boys.jpeg? resize = 470.470 470w “sizes =” (max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px “/>







