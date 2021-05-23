Wolverines offer new double threat QB for 2022





Michigan football still has no quarterback commitment in the recruiting class for 2022, and a new candidate received an offer on Saturday. The Michigan football program has undergone a number of changes in the recruiting operation, and one of the recent moves has been for Aashon Larkins to take the helm as recruiting director. Larkins, who was an off-the-field analyst for the Wolverines last season, while also spending some time on the field as a coach, has led UM’s recruiting efforts in Alabama, making it no surprise that the latest QB offering went to Conner Harrell, a three-star recruit from the state of Alabama. Harrell announced the offer on his Twitter account on Saturday, tagging Larskins in it. Under new quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss, it seems the Wolverines are leaning more towards double threat options. Nate Johnson remains a top target in the 2022 class. He is a three-star recruit from California visiting in June and UM has expert choices. Still, Harrell, who is 1.85 meters tall, 191 pounds, is 306 places higher than Johnson, who is 953rd overall in the 247 composite rankings. Harrell is ranked 646 overall in 2022 and the 13th-seeded quarterback with double threat. He is also ranked 28th in the state of Alabama. The offer comes a little late, like Harrell just did has released a top 10 earlier this week and these teams included: Vanderbilt, Arizona State, Northwestern, Liberty, Indiana, TCU, Duke, Louisiana, Nebraska and West Virginia. Harrell, who led his team to an undefeated season and a 7A state championship in Alabama, after 3,568 yards and 42 touchdowns, as well as over 300 yards on the ground and five scores, was a quick climber. North Carolina also offered Harrell on Saturday. Northwestern recently jumped into the mix and arranged for a visit, so it’s getting warmer. What Are the Odds of Michigan Football? Harrell’s recruitment seems pretty wide open. Even though he put out a cutlist, it was just a top 10, not a top five or a top three. That gives Michigan a chance to potentially get a visit and work its way into the mix. Larkins has done a great job building connections across the state and it would come as no surprise to see Harrell pay a visit. It remains to be seen what this means for Nate Johnson, who is probably still the main target on the board and a guy Weiss really likes, but every extension of the quarterback board is something to watch.

