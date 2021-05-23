Dodgers recap: Walker Buehler extends LA win streak to 6 games





Throwing the Dodgers was the driving force behind their latest hot streak, and Walker Buehler continued the trend on Saturday by leading Los Angeles to a sixth straight win, this 6-3 over the Giants at San Francisco’s Oracle Park. Buehler spread three basehits and walked in his first six innings, then the Giants hit him three more basehits in the seventh for their first run. But facing the tying run at home with one out in the inning, Buehler reacted with strikeouts by Mauricio Dubn and Darin Ruf to extinguish the threat. Dodgers starters have 28 quality starts this season, five more than any other team. They took 14 times seven turns, most in the majors. Buehler lasted at least six innings in all nine of his starts, tied with teammate Trevor Bauer and a handful of others ahead most such games in the majors this season. It’s kind of been a theme to my career, and something I’ve always wanted to do better is go deeper into games, said Buehler, who leads the Dodgers with an average of 6.48 innings per start, and seventh in the majors. . The Dodgers have won 10 of their last 11 games, leaving just 24 runs in that period. That’s a winning formula. Scott Kazmir, who pitched in his first Major League-game in 56 months, limited the Dodgers to only two hits in his four innings. Both hits were by Max Muncy, who is locked up for most of May. Muncy’s first hit was a 120 yards shot down the right field line and into McCovey Cove, his third splash hit in this baseball field. He later added two basehits, and Muncy hits .383 / .493 / .733 with six homeruns this month. I think it’s just one of those cool things in baseball, Muncy said. When it comes to seeing where a ball is going, there aren’t many baseball fields that have something fun to hit at, and that’s one of them. Putting it in the water is pretty cool. With Kazmir out of the game, left-wing Jarlin Garcia had the fifth inning, and with a 2-1 count off catcher Austin Barnes, Eric Karros said on the Fox broadcast: Austin Barnes, looking for his first homerun of the year, just a few seconds. before doing this: Barnes has had very little power this season, even with the homerun, slugging .318, but he has an extra basehit in three of his last four starts and has reached base in 12 of his last 13 starts. It was the first homerun for Barnes since Game 3 of the World Series, and he also repeated his other performance that night, aside from winning Buehler by throwing a run home later in the game. Austin at the moment, I think his approach, his mechanics on the record are as good a place as I’ve seen since 2017, said manager Dave Roberts. He’s just been an all-round good baseball player. Remarks DJ Peters started his season 0 for 13 with 10 strikeouts in at-bats that ended on a fastball, but snapped that slip with a hustle double on a fastball in the fifth inning, then singled in the seventh for his first multi-hit game int he majors.

Albert Pujols singled in a run in the eighth inning, the fourth game in five starts in which he batted in at least one run.

Roberts has won Kazmirs the last four main competitions. Saturday specifics Home run: Max Muncy (9), Austin Barnes (1); Buster Posey (9) WP Walker Buehler (3-0): 7 IP, 6 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts LP Scott Kazmir (0-1): 4 IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 strikeouts Sv Kenley Jansen (11): 1 IP, 1 strike through Next one Julio Uras kicks off Sunday afternoon’s series finale (1:05 ​​p.m., SportsNet LA), with right-handed Anthony Desclafani starting on the hill to San Francisco.

