World championships hockey: summary day 1 and 2





The first two days of the 2021 IIHF World Cup hockey have ended with some major setbacks already in the books. As expected upon entering the tournament, this year it really feels like a wide open field with many of the European teams consisting mainly of players who have already played together in the league season, allowing them to generate more team spirit. Without a doubt, the biggest upset has to go to the host Latvians who beat Canada 2-0 on Day 1. It’s a real shame that there were no fans around as that would be a great moment for the audience as it was the first time that Latvia beat Canada. The other big surprise was that Denmark beat Sweden 4-3 as the Danes managed to hold on to their lead despite a late Swedish push. Here are all the scores from the first two days: Day 1 Russia 4, Czech Republic 3

Germany 9, Italy 4

Slovakia 5, Belarus 2

Latvia 2, Canada 0 Day 2 Denmark 4, Sweden 3

Germany 5, Norway 1

Russia 7, Great Britain 1

Finland 2, USA 1

Switzerland 5, Czech Republic 2

Kazakhstan 3, Latvia 2 (SO) After two days, the Russians and Germans are on top of their respective groups with a 2-0 record. Latvia has 4 points in two games after just missing qualification for the playoffs in the 2019 tournament when they turned 3-4. The Czechs are the only team to have lost twice to start the tournament so far. From the Flames perspective, Andrew Mangiapane, Nikita Nesterov and Connor Mackey have no preparation for their respective teams as they go through the quarantine process and Emilio Pettersen was held pointless in Norway’s first game.

