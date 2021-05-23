Georgia Gwinnett College men’s team wins seventh consecutive national title | Sport

MOBILE, Ala. The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis program has added another NAIA national championship to its impressive resume after this year’s team defeated Keizer University (Fla.) 4-1 to capture the 2021 title on Saturday from the Mobile Tennis Center.
GGC has won all seven national championship games in which it has appeared since 2014. The program has an all-time 28-0 record in post-season games.
The seven-peat is incredible and to increase our winning streak to 147 consecutive games makes it even better, said GGC head coach Chase Hodges. The key to winning the 2021 title was emerging as the winner in doubles. It prepared us perfectly to enter the competition.
The Grizzlies got off to a quick start in doubles, taking victories on the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles courts. The tandem of junior Federico Bonacia and sophomore Matthias Haim took a 6-3 victory at the top of the line-up. Subsequently, the duo of junior Valentino Caratini and first-year Luis Gomar took the doubles with a 6-4 triumph on field No. 2.
The 1-0 match advantage would be beneficial as players from both teams competed during singles matches. GGC won the opening set in four of the six singles matches.
Haim took an impressive 6-4, 6-2 victory against Toru Horie on the number 2 track to give the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead. It was the first loss of the season for Hories.
I served very well and was aggressive in the sequels. It was one of the best performances I’ve had this season, Haim said.
Good luck! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the list subscription.
Wrong! There was an error processing your request.
Sophomore Jose Dugo followed with a hard-fought 7-5, 6-2 victory over No. 4 singles, putting the best-placed team just one point away from the national title.
Minutes later, Gomar got into the Grizzlies’ position by holding on to service and capturing the championship with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over the No. 3 track. Keisers Geronimo Barrios missed next to the 40-40 game after a change of several shots by the two fierce competitors.
I dreamed about this last game, but in reality it was so much better, said Gomar. I played every point today for anyone who is and has ever been a Grizzly (tennis player). Were a family and have a strong bond. It was a team effort.
Haim was named the most outstanding player of the championship, but turned down the personal achievement on his teammates.
While it is a tremendous honor to be recognized, I accept this award on behalf of the team. Several players could have won this prize. It took us all to win the championship, Haim said.
The Grizzlies now have 147 consecutive double matches, the longest winning streak in college sports history.
Each team has its own identity and each league title is truly special, Hodges said. This program has created a special championship culture and a family attitude that has been hard to beat since our very first team in 2014. It will ensure that winning continues into the future.
The City of Lawrenceville opened its 2021 LIVE in the DTL Concert Series on Friday with the Ultimate King of Pop Experience, a Michael Jackson Tribute. Mayor David Still welcomed the public together with Axel from ROCK 100.5. Click for more.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit