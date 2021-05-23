Football but no start? YOUR seniors insist on graduating in person





A UW senior is pushing for smaller, in-person ward commencement ceremonies as an option after the school hosted 9,000 spectators at a UW football game.

SEATTLE Some graduating seniors at the University of Washington are pushing for small-scale, in-person departmental ceremonies as an option for the 2021 graduation class. YOUR President Ana Mari Cauce announced this year’s kick-off ceremonies will be held virtually on April 1, just like in 2020. But Vivian Ha, a senior and biology graduate, said another event at Husky Stadium made her wonder why there can’t be other starting options. “We’re getting through a pandemic. We just really wanted something that could celebrate all of our achievements,” Ha said. That other event was the UW Spring Game on May 1 at Husky Stadium, an event that drew about 9,000 spectators. In comparison, a stadium start could attract 40,000 to 50,000 graduates, their families and friends. Ha pointed out her concerns in a Facebook post wondering why spectators were allowed to attend football games, but graduations would not be held in person. “I feel at the end of the day that we are all not as valued as UW football players and I feel like imbalance hurts us a bit,” said UW senior senior Lisa Marie Dias. In a Facebook exchange, UW president Ana Mari Cauce replied to Ha, saying that an in-person ceremony at the Husky Stadium would make social distance difficult for students, as thousands of students would have to sit shoulder to shoulder on the field. “The bigger problem isn’t in the stands, it’s on the field. During spring football, there are no more than 50 players on the field at any one time,” Cauce wrote. Cauce also posted that while it would have been possible for some departments to hold personal ceremonies, not all could. After extensive discussions with teachers and staff, it was decided that “it was best to have them all virtually”. A university spokesperson said there is little time to make such a big change. “It takes months of planning to complete our Commencement Ceremony, in person or online, and we waited as long as possible to make a decision based on the best public health guidelines and guidelines at the time. is both thoughtful and memorable, and the time remaining on the calendar simply doesn’t allow for this, ”UW spokesperson Victor Balta said via email. Balta also said the football match allowed a significantly smaller number of spectators than what an opening ceremony would draw at the stadium. “The inception generally attracts more than 40,000 attendees for just one class, and we didn’t want to impose any significant or complete restriction on the number of family and friends who could attend and share this special moment with graduates,” said Balta. Ha started one petition to insist on departmental ceremonies as an option. “King County has 70 percent of the population with at least one dose of the vaccine, I think I expect a smaller celebration for wards and smaller majors individually, I think that would have been possible,” Ha said. Gonzaga University held a personal kick-off ceremony outdoors earlier this month. Washington State University chose to keep theirs virtual.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos