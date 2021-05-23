Women’s Tennis Wins 2021 NCAA Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. Freshmen Lulu Sun recorded a dramatic three-set win to lead the University of Texas women’s tennis team to a 4-3 win against No. 5 Pepperdine (25-4) in the NCAA Championship Match that lasted four hours and a minute at the USTA National Saturday night campus. With a 3-3 tie, Sun registered a 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 7-5 victory on court 3 against Taisiya Pachkaleva for the double win and the national championship for the Longhorns (31-1) .

UT earned its third NCAA team title in program history. The Longhorns previously won NCAA championships in 1993 and 1995.

The University of Texas captured the 57th national team championship (53 NCAA titles) in school history. It was the second national title during the academic calendar year 2020-2021, as swimming and diving for men won the crown in March.

UT took a 1-0 lead after winning the double for the 29th time in the 32nd doubles match of the season in dramatic fashion. The senior tandem of Anna Turati and Fernanda Labraña dropped a 6-1 decision on court 2 against Shiori Fukuda and Taisiya Pachkaleva. After giving up the opening game, Fukuda and Pachkaleva kept serving at two and rattled out five consecutive games to end the win.

The number 19-ranked freshman duo Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun tied the count in doubles with a 7-6 (7-3) victory on court 1 against the tandem of Lisa Zaar and Ashley Lahey. Collins and Sun jumped to a 4-2 lead, but Zaar and Lahey rallied to win three consecutive games to take a 5-4 lead. The pair of the Longhorns saved one match point when they serve at a decisive point. After Zaar and Lahey held out to move up 6-5, Collins and Sun rallied for 30-40 to save two more match points and force a tiebreaker. In the breaker, Collins and Sun won the first five runs before Pepperdine claimed three of the next four to come in 6-3. Collins and Sun held serve on the next run to complete the win and go to 22-4 in doubles this year.

Seconds after Collins and Sun wrapped up on runway 1, the first pair of freshmen was ranked number 47 Peyton Stearns and Charlotte Chavatipon took the doubles with a 7-6 (7-5) victory on court 3 over the duo of Anastasia Iamachkine and Jessica Failla. After dropping the first two games, Stearns and Chavatipon played three consecutive games to take a 3-2 advantage. Both teams held service before Stearns and Chavatipon broke the Pepperdine duo and went up 5-3. The Waves duo responded by winning back-to-back matches to balance the count at 5-5, and both teams held out to force a tiebreaker. Tied at 3-3 in the breaker, Iamachkine and Failla took back-to-back points to build a 5-3 tie. Stearns and Chavatipon responded by taking the next four points to finish the win and improve to 19-3 in doubles this season, including a 17-2 score in dual-match action.

No. 76 Chavatipon gave the Longhorns a 2-0 advantage with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over track 4 at No. 118 Fakuda. After dropping the first two games of the first set, Chavatipon threw out four consecutive games to take a 4-2 lead. Fakuda held service in the next game, but Chavatipon held out and broke Fakuda to take the 6-3 victory in the first set. Chavatipon jumped out to a 3-1 tie in the second set, but Fakuda earned a service break to narrow the gap to 3-2. Chavatipon responded by breaking Fakuda, holding service and breaking Fakuda again to complete her 18th straight win in singles and improve to 28-1 overall in singles this season, including a 25-1 score in playing with two games.

Pepperdine took direct victories at No. 2 and No. 5 in singles to even take the overall dual-match score at 2-2. No. 21 Failla claimed a 6-2, 6-3 victory on lane 2 over No. 35 Turati. Failla raced out to a 4-1 lead in the opening set, before Turati broke Failla and almost came in 4-2. Failla replied with a service break and held on to serve to complete her 6-2 win in the first set. Failla built a 3-1 tie in the second, but Turati responded by winning back-to-back games. Equal to 3-3, Failla won the next three games to end her win.

Zarr followed with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) victory on lane 5 against No. 72 Collins. Zarr won the first two games of the opening set, before Collins rolled three consecutive games to take a 3-2 lead. Zarr replied with a service break in the next game and won the next three games to win the first set 6-3. Trailing 4-2 in the second set, Collins held on to service and Zarr broke to tie the set at 4-4. The two players split the next four games to force a tiebreaker in the second set. Zarr was tied at 3-3 in the breaker, winning four consecutive runs to complete her win. Collins had cut her singles win streak at 12 games.

No. 37 Stearns gave the Longhorns a 3-2 lead in the dual-match score by rallying for a 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 victory on court 1 against No. 77 Lahey. Lahey jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the opening set and cruised to a 6-2 set win. Stearns responded with a blanking of Lahey in the next set to force a decisive third set. Stearns rallied 30-40 to hold the serve at a decisive point in the opening game and returned to break Lahey at a decisive point to build a 2-0 lead. Lahey broke Stearns on a decisive run in the next game, but Stearns answered with a service break on a decisive run to take a 3-1 lead. Lahey again broke Stearns and Stearns responded with another service break at a decisive point to move up 4-2. She held service and broke Lahey one last time to seal victory and go to 17-7 in singles this year, including a 13-4 in dual-match action.

Moments after Stearns’ match point, the Waves balanced the overall dual-match score 3-3 when Nikkie Redelijk completed a 6-4, 7-5 win on lane 6 against freshman Malaika Rapolu . Reasonably jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the opening set, before Rapolu won back-to-back games to draw in 4-3. Fair deserved a service break at a decisive point to get a 5-3 lead, but Rapolu answered by breaking Fair to make it 5-4. Reasonably ended the 6-4 victory in the first set by breaking Rapolu on a decisive point. Tied at 5-5 in a back-and-forth second set, Reasonable held the serve at a decisive point, then broke Rapolu to end the win and end Rapolu’s consecutive singles win streak after 17 games.

That set the stage for Sun’s exploits on lane 3. After No. 89 Pachkaleva started the game by winning the first two games, No. 62 Sun threw out five consecutive games to take a 5-2 lead. to build. Pachkaleva won back-to-back games to make it 5-4, but Sun held on to the service to end the 6-4 victory in the first set. Pachkaleva jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second set and Sun reacted again by winning four consecutive games to build a 4-2 tie. Pachkaleva won three consecutive games to take a 5-4 lead, and the players on hold to serve in the next three games to force a tiebreaker in the second set. Tied at 2-2 in the breaker, Pachkaleva won back-to-back points to take a 4-2 lead. After Sun won the next point, Pachkaleva won three consecutive points to take a 7-3 win in the breaker and force a third set.

Tied at 3-3 in the decisive third set, Sun held the service to a decisive point and broke Pachkaleva at a 30-40 point to build up a 5-3 cushion. Pachkaleva responded by breaking Sun and holding service to balance the set at 5-5. Sun then ceased serving at a run of 40-30 to take a 6-5 lead. Pachkaleva served at 30-40, hitting a ball into the net from the baseline after a long rally to seal victory for Sun and throw a party for the Longhorns.

Texas ended the season with a 24-game win streak. UT’s 31 dual-match wins set a school record in one season, above the team’s previous mark of 29 from 1983-84 (29-7).

# 2 Texas 4, # 5 Pepperdine 3

Singles Order of Arrival (4, 2, 5, 1, 6, 3)

# 37 Peyton Stearns (UT) def. # 77 Ashley Lahey (Pepp), 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 # 21 Jessica Failla (Pepp) beats. # 35 Anna Turati (UT), 6-2, 6-3 # 62 Lulu Sun (UT) def. # 89 Taisiya Pachkaleva (Pepp), 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 7-5 # 76 Charlotte Chavatipon (UT) beats # 118 Shiori Fukuda (Pepp) 6-3 and 6-2 Lisa Zaar (Pepp) defeats. # 72 Kylie Collins (UT), 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) Nikki Fair (Pepp) def. Malaika Rapolu (UT), 6-4, 7-5

Double Order of Arrival (2, 1, 3)

# 19 Kylie Collins / Lulu Sun (UT) def. Lisa Zaar / Ashley Lahey (Pepp), 7-6 (7-3) Shiori Fukuda / Taisiya Pachkaleva (Pepp) def.Fernanda Labraña / Anna Turati (UT), 6-1 # 47 Peyton Stearns / Charlotte Chavatipon (UT) vs Anastasia Iamachkine / Jessica Failla (Pepp), 7-6 (7-5)

NCAA Women’s All-Tournament Team

No. 1 singles: Peyton Stearns , Texas (Most Outstanding Player)

No. 2 singles: Jessica Failla, Pepperdine

No. 3 singles: Lulu Sun , Texas

No. 4 singles: Charlotte Chavatipon , Texas

No. 5 singles: Lisa Zaar, Pepperdine

No. 6 Singles: Fiona Crawley, North Carolina

No. 1 doubles: Kylie Collins / Lulu Sun , Texas

No. 2 doubles: Taisiya Pachkaleva / Shiori Fukuda, Pepperdine