Are We Really Here Now ?: UConn is finally breaking ground on the highly anticipated hockey arena

UConn women’s hockey coach Chris MacKenzie used to say he wouldn’t believe there would be a new hockey arena on campus in Storrs until he saw kicks in the ground and went to a ceremony for it.

On Saturday, MacKenzie got his wish when UConn officially pioneered its new on-campus hockey arena at a ceremony at I-Lot, the site of the future ice rink.

Are we really here now? he said with a gesture of disbelief. I’ve been here for eight years and we’ve always talked about building an ice rink. I see the shovels and now I believe it.

Today is a great day for UConn hockey, added men’s hockey coach Mike Cavanaugh.

The project, which began when the Huskies men’s hockey program joined Hockey East in 2014, was approved by the school’s Board of Trustees in late April.

Once the entire Earth has moved and all construction is complete, this space will be occupied by one of the best ice hockey facilities in the country, UConn athletic director David Benedict said.

Specifically, Benedict highlighted the team areas that will include new locker rooms, a weight room, team lounges and more, as well as the fan experience, which will include two lounges, one on the ice level and one along the hall and a student deck.

It really is the attention to detail our coaches have had in regards to the student athlete development piece. Everything will be in place as we have here at the Rizza Performance Center so that our students can reach their potential, Benedict said. Then of course we want our fans to have a great experience when we were competing on campus.

UConn and JCJ Architecture also incorporated input from Cavanaugh and MacKenzie into the design. Both coaches wanted the facilities for the players and the team as a whole to be first-class. Cavanaugh hoped they would have a wow feeling, while Cavanaugh also insisted on a club lounge, something he’d first seen at Notre Dame.

Donors and alumni will be able to go to a club lounge in between, before the matches to eat something, grab a drink, enjoy the game, socialize, mingle and make it a social event, he said . It will also double as a room where we can have pregame meals or if we have a guest speaker.

One of the biggest criticisms of the new arena is its 2,600-seat capacity, which will make it the second smallest in Hockey East. While the league used requires men’s teams to play in an on-campus arena with at least 4,000 seats, Benedict said that requirement no longer exists and the leagues’ athletic directors supported the size.

We spoke to many of our colleagues in Hockey East and in this region, and the people I spoke to, the sports directors of all these different programs, I think we have chosen an arena that is right for our venue and our program, said he.

Cavanaugh echoed that support and believes the smaller capacity will lead to a better game day atmosphere, which will only help the program and its fan base grow.

They asked: Can you sell atmosphere? and I said no, atmosphere sells itself. When you bring in a recruit or if you are a kid growing up in the area coming to UConn games the atmosphere will sell itself, you don’t have to tell anyone about it. They love to tell people what a great experience it is, he said. I think the fact that with students and our fan base it will be just under 3,000, well, every night we play we have a full building.

UConn also plans to continue playing men’s games at the XL Center, which will host every home game between the 2014-15 season and the 2019-20 season. The Huskies played at Freitas Ice Forum for the past year due to COVID-19, but will return to the center for the 2021-22 campaign.

At this point, the school has not yet decided what percentage of games will be in Hartford compared to Storrs.

We certainly had hope that an investment would be made in the XL Center to make some improvements there and once we know that we can better pinpoint exactly what the split is and see how our schedules look for the next few. look like years, said Benedict.

Construction is expected to take approximately 18 months and completion is scheduled for the fall of 2022. Benedict admitted delays could occur, especially with the pandemic, along with a shortage of some building materials. But overall, he believes the time frame is reasonable.

MacKenzie, for his part, offered to help with the construction.

I would like to say to Turner Construction, I am ready to help, he said. Over the past calendar year, I’ve built a treehouse, laid vinyl plank flooring in my basement, and recently put together an IKEA dresser. I can do that, I know I can help.

When Cavanaugh took the stage shortly after, he made it clear that MacKenzie was only speaking for himself.

I’m happy to raise money, but I’m not building anything, he joked. My wife can confirm that.

The new arena will cost $ 70 million, with $ 20 million expected to come from private philanthropy. On Saturday, Benedict announced two new gifts for the project. Frank Longobardi, a former UConn hockey player and recently retired CEO of CohnReznick LLC, donated $ 1 million while Peter J. taking to the rink.

With the shovels in the ground and the money starting to accumulate, the arena is finally becoming a reality. While it’s not yet completed, Cavanaugh has an idea of ​​what to expect after walking through a newly completed Elliott Ballpark one day with UConn baseball coach Jim Penders.

He loves. Can you believe this? I was like Nah, this is great, Cavanaugh said. I feel like I’m going to feel the same way when I walk into that arena the first day and it’s there. And we open to a full house that night, it will have the same feeling, probably similar to the opening night in Hockey East against BC. That was such an electric atmosphere that you will never forget and I think it will be very similar.