School of the Week: Castle Park Primary School, Caldicot

IN this week’s School of the Week section we visit Castle Park Primary School in Caldicot.

Mrs. Claire Orford – appointed September 2019.

Number of students and which age category:

197 students. Ages from four to eleven years

Number of employees:

Nine teachers, one HLTA (higher level teaching assistant), TAs (teaching assistants) in the FP classrooms and some TAs supporting students with additional learning needs.

Tell us about the school:

Castle Park Primary School is located in Caldicot, Monmouthshire, a stone’s throw from Caldicot Castle. The school has been deeply involved in the regeneration work taking place in Caldicot. We have been involved in tree planting and our artwork is displayed on boards within Caldicot as part of the Green Infrastructure plan.

Mud kitchen

What kinds of things do your students do during the average school week?

During the school week, learning includes the four goals and six areas of learning and experiences.

After some initial research, children take ownership of their new theme by generating thoughtful questions and then, through a mixed mix of guided tasks, problem solving, and independent research, finding their answers. When a new theme comes up, the staff use their imaginations to create an authentic experience for the students to engage with the new theme.

For example, during the most recent lockdown, Year 5 and Year 6 witnessed a space crash on the school grounds. They became detectives and treated the area as a virtual crime scene to deduce what had happened and to identify their new theme: Out of the World.

During the theme, they were lucky enough to talk to scientists and learn how to train as an astronaut.

All this work culminates in an event connecting the local community to celebrate our journey.

The outdoor spaces are utilized throughout the school day and student-led opportunities weave through the themes.

Development of outdoor spaces in the daycare, year 1 and 2 support learning throughout the school day.

Creative School project

Tell us about your extracurricular activities:

Pre-Covid, each student in the school was assigned to a student group – School Council, Eco Council, Health and Wellness, Digital Leaders, Criw Cymraeg or Rights and Responsibilities.

Year 6 students led these groups and met all of these students every half semester.

We look forward to starting over as soon as the Covid guidelines allow.

Pre-Covid students in Years 5 and 6 also led their own extra-curricular groups that ranged from a puppet club and drama club to a snooker club and table tennis club.

Employees also spend their time during lunch and after school and run clubs such as choir, art, drawing, chess, cooking, welsh dancing, gardening, football and many others throughout the academic year.

Do you have a PTA (Parent-Teacher Association)?

Our PTA – Friends of Castle Park – has an active role within the school. They are always looking for innovative ways to raise money, especially because of the pandemic.

This Christmas they meticulously hosted a successful virtual week of fundraising for the school. This included input from parents, staff and students.

Students shared Christmas riddles, parents and students participated in the best-dressed Christmas tree event and the staff made a collaborative video to celebrate the last day. The online raffle has gained momentum and we are very grateful to the Friends of Castle Park for their continued support.

Fun in learning

What is the highlight of the school year?

We love when we can invite families and the community to events.

Before the pandemic, every year the group invited families to various events to share and celebrate their work.

Front desk students sang children’s songs, year 1 and year 2 sang harvest songs and shared the harvest soup they had made, year 3 and year 4 dressed up as rulers and servants for the day and shared their work and year 5 and year 6 invited their families and the local community to attend their ‘Trashion Show’ event.

We can’t wait for these events to start again and we have many new ideas on how to share and celebrate with our families and the local community.

In the meantime, staff are happy to tweet what the students are doing during the week to keep our families connected.

Expressive arts

Who is your chairman of the governors and how does the board get involved with the school?

Our current chairman is Cllr David Evans. The governing body meets regularly to discuss all aspects of the school. Different directors have different roles within the governing body.

What does the future hold for your school?

Our mission is ‘Enjoyment in Learning’. We promote this daily and include it in our vision for Castle Park Primary School.

Our vision is that everyone will be happy, safe and confident learners who look forward to going to school.

All students and staff must be independent, think creatively and reflect on their learning process in order to realize their true potential and future ambitions.

When class teachers and students plan the new Wales curriculum, they have the school’s mission and vision in mind.

Learner groups and staff have many plans for the next three years, including:

Continue to develop the outdoor space outside the Key Stage Two classrooms and on the field;

Design and create allotments on the school field, with the support of the local community;

Network through Google Meet with other schools in the Cluster, Monmouthshire, South Wales and beyond;

New space for visual art, music space and IT booths are created.

The students hope to receive a grant to develop these new areas within the school, making well-being the center of our learning journey.

The Health and Welfare Committee has worked on setting up a cooking area and selecting recipes for each class in the school. They can’t wait to invite families as soon as the guidelines allow.

Parachute fun

What was it like during the pandemic?

The school made sure that they communicated efficiently with students and families. Well-being was central to everything we did.

We asked the opinions of students, parents and staff to refine our approach and listened to these opinions and changed some of the approaches.

We embraced the changes and the staff was very quick to develop technology.

Throughout the school, different platforms were used with different learning activities on a daily basis, while always preparing for the implementation of the Welsh Curriculum.

The staff made pre-recorded videos and also engaged with their students during live sessions. Most students excelled at Remote Learning and showed their independence and maturity in these difficult times.

We are so grateful to our parents and families for supporting their children today. Well-being and praising the efforts of families was a priority for us. We had entire activities for Children’s Mental Health Week and weekly party gatherings.

Headteacher Mrs. Claire Orford

Is there anything else you think we should know?

The school was successful in receiving the Cymraeg Campus Bronze award in December 2019. In February 2020, we celebrated the Eco Council Platinum Flag for the fifth time.

We are currently testing a school-wide welfare project for the local government.

The Bronze Ambassadors, year 6 students, have continued to meet to discuss leadership in sports during Covid and since returning to school.

Year 3 students have been on a grant from Creative School, Arts Council of Wales and year 4 students are making and realizing pledges to earn a green Blue Peter badge associated with being of a Climate Hero.