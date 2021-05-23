IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update Scotland Women’s Tour of Ireland





Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, XI Play, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update from Scotland Women Tour of Ireland first T20I match. They will play against each other for the first time in this 4-match T20I series between them. IR-W vs SC-W Scotland Ladies Tour of Ireland 1st T20I Match Details: The 1st The T20I match between Ireland Women and Scotland Women will be played on 23rd May at the Civil Service Cricket Club. This game starts at 5:30 pm IST and live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and the Cricket addict website. IR-W vs SC-W Scotland Ladies Tour of Ireland 1st T20I competition example: Scotland Women tour of Ireland consists of four T20I matches starting from 23rd from May. The entire series will be played in the same venue, which is the Civil Service Cricket Club. Ireland Women played fourteen games in the last two years, winning only five of those games, while Scotland Women played fifteen games in the last two years, winning nine games. Both teams have played three matches in recent years, with Ireland Women winning two matches and Scotland Women winning one match. Laura Delany and Laura Paul are the main players on the Ireland Women team, while Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Kathryn Bryce and Samantha Haggo are the main players from the Scotland Women side. IR-W vs SC-W Scotland Ladies Tour of Ireland 1st T20I race weather report: The temperature is expected to hover around 10C on race day, with 77% humidity and a wind speed of 11 km / h. There is an 82% chance of precipitation during the game. IR-W vs SC-W Scotland Ladies Tour of Ireland 1st T20I Match Pitch Report: The surface on the Civil Service Cricket Club is an unfamiliar wicket, but it can provide great support to the batters and bowlers can also receive a reasonable amount of assistance. Average 1st score innings: AFTER Chasing Team Record: AFTER IR-W vs SC-W Scotland Ladies Tour of Ireland 1st Update match injury T20I: (Will be added if there is an update) IR-W vs SC-W Scotland Ladies Tour of Ireland 1st T20I corresponds to probable XIs: Ireland Women: Laura Delany, Jenny Sparrow, Cara Murray, Shauna Kavanagh, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Rebecca Stokell, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire Bank: Ava Canning, Amy Hunter Scotland Women: Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Bryce, Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Abtaha Maqsood, Samantha Haggo, Katie McGill, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Ellen Watson Bank: Megan McColl, Ailsa Lister, Ikra Farooq IR-W vs SC-W Top Dream11 Prediction Picks & Fantasy Cricket Tips: Laura Delany is a right-handed batter and bowls right arm medium pace. She has scored 597 and bagged 33 wickets in her 66 match T20I career to date. Laura Paul is a left-handed batter and slow orthodox spinner with the left arm of Ireland Women. She has quite a track record in her T20I career and can come in handy here. Kathryn Bryce is a right-handed batter and right arm medium pacer from Scotland Women. She has hit 400 runs and picked up 15 wickets in her 14 matches T20I career. IR-W vs SC-W Scotland Ladies Tour of Ireland 1st T20I Match Captain and Vice-Captain choices: Captain Kathryn Bryce, Rachel Delaney Vice captain Laura Delany, Laura Paul Recommended to play XI No.1 for IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Sarah Bryce Batsmen Becky Glen, Lorna Jack, Rebecca Stokell Allrounders Kathryn Bryce, Laura Delany (VC), Samantha Haggo, Laura Paul (C) Bowlers Abtaha Maqsood, Celeste Raack, Lara Maritz Recommended to play XI No.2 for IR-W vs SC-W Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper Sarah Bryce Batsmen Lorna Jack, Rebecca Stokell, Becky Glen Allrounders Kathryn Bryce (C), Laura Delany, Samantha Haggo, Laura Paul (VC) Bowlers Katie McGill, Celeste Raack, Lara Maritz IR-W vs SC-W Scotland Ladies Tour of Ireland 1st T20I Match Expert Advice: Kathryn Bryce will be a safe captain for the small leagues. Sarah Bryce and Rebecca Stokell are the point picks here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3. IR-W vs SC-W Scotland Ladies Tour of Ireland 1st T20I Match Likely Winners: Ireland Women is expected to win this competition.







