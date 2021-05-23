Two 7on7 football teams need help to reach the national championship





BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – FreeWorld Elite Sports soccer teams will compete in the youth 7on7 national championships in Midland, but to get there, the teams are holding two BBQ fundraisers to pay for their expenses. The FreeWorld Elite Sport 10U and 12U teams compete against teams from all over the country during the National Championship. According to LaBrandon Searcy, president of football at FreeWorld Elite Sports, this is the first time the organization has made it to the national championship. Searcy adds that the team also includes many freshmen. The team will hold its own on Saturday and Sunday at 12 noon BBQ Fundraisers at Sadie Thomas Park in Bryan to help pay for their expenses towards a championship. Searcy says having the support of the community means a lot to the team. Our program is based on three values: pride, discipline and the best. It would mean a lot to the community to support these children. I mean a lot because when we just started, nobody wanted to support us. At FreeWorld Elite Sports, Searcy says it’s more than just football. Our program is bigger than sports, Searcy said. We have art in the park. We have tutorials. We have children who play orchestra. We have kids who do all sorts of things interested in veterinary school. We use this sporty thing to keep these kids surrounded with love. Along with the Saturday BBQ fundraiser, Amanda Whatley Designs provided art in the park. Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos