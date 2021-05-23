High school boy tennis: Waterford wins Rowland Hall for 3A state title





You couldn’t blame Owen Hammond and Grant Christensen for being tired on Saturday afternoon. However, the two Waterford sophomores were still happy to hoist the 3A Boys State Championship trophy at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City after playing a few three-set matches that heralded the Ravens team’s victory over rival Rowland Hall . The former did (won) it for us, said Waterford coach Ken Wade. It was the difference and a great run. It was back and forth all the way and we (the fans) were sweating as much as the players. Waterford coach Ken Wade The Ravens took the crown for the third time in the past four years, with 2020 canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wade said he knew the championship had to be won by going through Rowland Hall, another Salt Lake-area private school that has an impressive tennis program and has pushed the Ravens every time. Waterford finished with 26 points, followed by Rowland Hall with 22, then Juab (9), Grantsville (7), Morgan (5) and Carbon (4). The Ravens and Winged Lions had a significant lead after Friday’s first day, then competed for points on a cool, sunny Saturday. Everything went as planned early in the day when Waterford pushed all three players Lalith Suresh, Jeffrey Kulsomphob and Dawson Jenkins past the semi-finals and pushed Rowland Hall forward two. The doubles started with Rowland Halls tandem of Noah Edgar and Auden Bown, which upset Waterford seniors Tarun Martheswaran and Omed Moshirfar, and then the Owen-Christensen team had problems with Grantsville’s Quinten White and Brennan Harvey.

The Cowboys duo won the first game 7-5, but Owen and Christensen rallied the next set 6-3 and the final went to the Owen-Christensen team 7-5, almost 2 hours after the game had begun. It was back and forth all the way and we (the fans) were sweating just as much as the players, Wade said. When Suresh, Kulsomphob and Jenkins each won their singles championships in singles, the outcome was decided. Rowland Halls Luca Bressloff and Zach Klein, however, gave their team a kick when they held off Hammond-Christensen 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 in a tense match while many of the tournaments the remaining fans watched. Wade said the loss made the team title bittersweet as Matheswaran and Moshirfar were finishing an impressive tennis career at Waterford, and he hoped they could finish on top. However, they had to settle for another championship team above their rivals and many nationwide programs that made the trip to the Utah capital. 3 A tennis tournament for boys At Liberty Park, Salt Lake Results on Saturday Team scores: 1, Waterford 26.2, Rowland Hall 22.3, Juab 9.4, Grantsville 7.5, Morgan 5.6, Carbon 4.7, Delta, Manti 3.9, American Heritage, North Sanpete, Richfield, South Sevier . 13, Judge Memorial, San Juan, Telos 1. Individual results No. 1 singles Semi-finals: Jaidon Handlon (Rowland Hall) def. Camdin Nelson (Grantsville) 6-1, 6-0. Lalith Suresh (Waterford) def. Parker Peterson (American Heritage) 6-1, 6-0. Championship: Suresh def. Handlon 6-1, 6-3. No. 2 singles Semi-finals: Jeffrey Kulsomphob (Waterford) def. Quinn Belknap (Juab) 6-3, 6-0. Daniel McNally (Rowland Hall) def. Carter Killian (Grantsville) 6-2, 6-2. Championship: Kulsomphob def. McNally 6-0, 6-1. No. 3 singles Semi-finals: Dawson Jenkins (Waterford) def. Derrick Jorgensen (Carbon) 6-1, 6-1. Levi Covington (Juab) def. Cole McCartney (Rowland Hall) 6-3, 6-3. Championship: Jenkins def. Covington 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles Semi-finalsNoah Edgar-Auden Bown (Rowland Hall) def. Nathan Millburn-Evan Harris (Morgan) 6-1, 6-2. Tarun Martheswaran-Omed Moshirfar (Waterford) def. Jake Cox-Josh Cox (North Sanpete) 6-1, 6-0. Championship: Edgar-Bown def. Martheswaran-Moshirfar 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. No. 2 double rooms Semi-finalsLuca Bressloff-Zach Klein (Rowland Hall) def. Kevin Cox-Dyson Winsor (Manti) 6-0, 6-2. Owen Hammond-Grant Christensen (Waterford) def. Quinten White-Brennan Harvey (Grantsville) 5-7, 6-3, 7-5. Championship: Bressloff-Klein def. Hammond-Christensen 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

