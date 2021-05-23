Boston Bruins Curtis Lazar has the best family time





While Stanley Cup playoff hockey is undoubtedly intense, and doubly so for a team with legitimate Cup ambitions like the Boston Bruins, there’s still room for some great family moments before and after the games. That is now increasingly becoming the norm as larger crowds are allowed back into the NHL buildings and that was the case for Friday night Game 4 when Bs fourth liner Curtis Lazar had a postcard moment with his young family. Lazar just had a baby boy, Owen, about a week before the mid-April NHL trade deadline, where he was handed out to the Boston Bruins, and the baby boy was there for his first NHL game to greet his dad during the warm-ups for the game TD Garden on Friday evening. Talk about super cute. Ummmmmm, hi Owen Lazar @ CurtisLazar95 | @NHLandschap pic.twitter.com/bQb7F4rUcb NESN (@NESN) May 21, 2021 Obviously the presence of Owens brought the Bruins good luck in their 4-1 win over the Capitals to take an impressive 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, so maybe the Lazar family will have one. have to make a habit of coming home. playoff games up to and including this current playoff run. Now on to the BHN Puck Links: * How can Philadelphia Flyers defender Travis Sanheim keep him from reaching another plateau for the Philadelphia Flyers next season? (Philly Hockey now) * Kevan Miller is out for Game 5 after taking a flying forearm from Dmitry Orlov, and the Boston Bruins aren’t happy about it. (Boston Hockey now) * Interesting fantasy design from the Athletic writers in Buffalo, where they each set up teams to perfectly portray the dysfunction with the Sabers organization of the past decade. I knew Ville Leino was going to be a lottery and he certainly was. (The athletic) * The Edmonton Oilers are still trying to find their place in a playoff series where they fell 0-2 vs. the Winnipeg Jets. (Sportsnet) * Bobrovsky is out of the case! Boy, it sure sounds like the Florida Panthers are in trouble at this point. .@JayLeijden has reluctantly decided to speak out on the fact that Sergei Bobrovsky will be removed from Game 4. pic.twitter.com/WatOhjDKwN Jay onsc (@jayonsc) May 22, 2021 * Sounds like John Tavares is doing as well as can be expected. Interesting detail here that hearing Jason Spezzas’ voice on the ice had a calming effect on the Toronto captain after the nasty collision with Corey Perry. (Bardown) * What a great commercial for the Stanley Cup playoffs. This promotion is fantastic. The Stanley Cup playoff action is fantastic https://t.co/llkOiGZGKF Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) May 22, 2021 * Well done by Sheng Peng for getting some explosive quotes from the PHPA about the AHL playoff situation, which was a mess this post season by all accounts. (San Jose Hockey now) * For something completely different: Did you know that yoga was banned in Alabama classrooms for the past 30 years? Yes me neither. Ridiculous. (CNN)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos