Campbell-Smith quartet excels in a variety of sports

Sport

Joel Bailey







Yeshowah Campbell-Smith and his sisters (left-right) Em-Miryam, Abba and Rukha, at St Mary’s Tennis Courts, St Clair. – Joel Bailey

THE QUARTET of Yeshowah Campbell-Smith and his sisters Em-Miryam, Abba and Rukha not only try their hands, but they are also trying to make a name for themselves in a number of sports.

Former Secretary of Sport and Youth Darryl Smith’s children excel at tennis and golf, while engaged in table tennis, football, cricket, water polo, chess and basketball.

13-year-old Yeshowah, a Form II student from Fatima College, has represented his school in table tennis, cricket, water polo, chess and basketball.

As a member of the Total Tennis Academy, the 58th seeded singles player locally was the Under-10 Singles Champion at the 2018 RBC Tournament, the Under-12 Doubles Champion at the 2019 Sagico and Subway Tournaments and the 2021 East Clubs -tournament singles and doubles champion.

He also plays golf at St Andrews Golf Course, Moka, where he has earned several monthly medal tournaments, basketball with SpartansTT, as well as table tennis and cricket for Queens Park.

Em-Miryam, 11, is a student of St Monicas Prep. She won the RBC Under-12 singles and the 2021 East Club Classified Class B women’s singles (the youngest to do so) last December. She was also the champion under 10 doubles in the 2019 Lease tournament.

Like Yeshowah, she plays golf in St Andrews, basketball for SpartansTT, soccer for Sports Faculty, table tennis, soccer and cricket in Queens Park.

At the 2021 Catch Junior tennis tournament, three members of the Campbell-Smith family (Yeshowah, Em-Miryam and nine-year-old Abba) had the distinction of playing in three finals simultaneously Under-14 boys, Under-12 girls and girls among the 10 doubles.

Rukha is involved in tennis under 10 at the age of six.

According to Smith, I only do what every parent should do, support my children.

Ward, coach of Total Tennis Academy, said: Fortunately, they have a great athletic background. There are four of them. Being exposed to so many sports at an early stage, they are slightly more developed than their peers, (in) their respective ages.

It bodes well for them in all sports, especially tennis. You’ll find they are more athletic than the others, Ward continued.

It’s a good thing. They all do well, they all win titles in their age group or reach the finals.

Asked if the kids could be a little naughty during training, Ward replied: Fortunately, (Yeshowah) is the oldest, so he is leading by example. Not like they are a problem, but when (the girls) are alone you can see where it can get a little messed up. But he plays his part very well as the leader of the group. He lists them, makes sure they are focused and they follow him.

On May 13, the quartet at the St Marys Tennis Club in St Clair spoke about their love of sport and their future ambitions.

What sports do you play?

Yeshowah: I play tennis, basketball, golf, cricket, water polo and chess.

Em-Miryam: I play golf, table tennis, tennis, chess, basketball and football.

Abba: I play table tennis, tennis, basketball, football, golf, gymnastics and cricket.

Rukha: I play tennis, table tennis, basketball, soccer and chess.

What are your favorite sports?

Yeshowah: I don’t really have a personal favorite sport. I kind of like all the sports I play.

Em-Miryam: My personal favorite is tennis.

Abba: I like everything.

Rukha: I like tennis.

Who is your favorite sporty personality?

Yeshowah: I like to see Giannis Antetekoumpo, the Greek freak, from the Milwaukee Bucks. I like him for his work ethic, and he never gives up. That’s what I like about him.

Em-Miryam: I like Gael Monfils because he is so energetic.

Abba: I like Naomi Osaka because she is energetic, never gives up and is sporty.

Rukha: I like Coco Gauff because she plays in Wimbledon and US Open at a young age, and she’s really good.

Do you all play against each other at home?

Yeshowah: At home we play against each other. I mainly play against the younger ones so that I can help them develop, mainly in chess, table tennis, basketball.

Em-Miryam: I play basketball with Yeshowah. Sometimes I play with them, and we usually play table tennis, like doubles. I usually play with one of the younger ones and Yeshowah chooses (the other). We play against each other.

Abba: Sometimes (Em-Miryam) beats me and sometimes I knock back here. Clearly Yeshe beats me and I never hit him back, and it’s clear I beat Rukha and she never beat me back.

Hopefully one day she can beat the oldest three. Technically, I am losing to each of them because they are better than me. Sometimes I cry, but sometimes I don’t because I understand they have to hit me.

She hopes that one day she can hit them back (Rukha) yes.

Favorite sports moment

Yeshowah: My most recent achievement (was) getting a double crown in the East Tennis Tournament, winning both singles and doubles. That took place in the Country Club. I am very happy with that, because this is my first double crown ever. I have won other things in basketball as well, I won the Most Improved Player twice in a row at the Spartans Basketball Academy. In cricket I scored in all the matches I played with Fatima; (in) table tennis, Fatima came first in a tournament in December. For chess, when I was five years old, I came third in a national tournament. I was also the youngest person to play in that tournament. For water polo, at my St. Monicas elementary school, I was the top scorer and also received the All Star award and (in high school) Fatima finished first overall. For golf I have won a few tournaments in Chaguaramas.

Em-Miryam’s most recent was the Eastern Tournament. It was my first time there. I dominated and won Division B. I came first in singles, but I played mixed doubles. We didn’t win anything, but it was a good experience. I also won singles under 12 in the RBC tournament last year.

Abba I didn’t win anything, but I finished second in Catch’s doubles.

Rukha I didn’t win anything, but I came in second when the coach had a tournament here. Technically, my brother was winning. I came with him.

Sporting goal

Yeshowah: My goal is to be a professional multisport athlete whatever sports I do best when I reach that time.

Em-Miryam: I want to play in two sports, football and tennis, but especially tennis.

Abba: My biggest dream is to become a tennis player.

Rukha: I would like to become a professional tennis player.