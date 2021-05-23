bizarre season ends for Butler football

EL DORADO, Kansas It was a pretty fitting end to what is arguably the most bizarre football season in Butlers storied history.

After Saturday night’s game, there was the usual scene of players, coaches and families gathering in the Grizzlies end zone.

However, in most football seasons, this scenario with everyone wearing short sleeves and light jackets would occur at the start of the football season, not the season finale.

Garden City (7-1, 6-1), ranked fifth in NJCAA’s national poll, used a crushing running attack to score a 52-40 victory over Butler and saddle the Grizzlies with a final seasonal marker from 2-4.

In a season in which Fort Scott ended the season prematurely and a game against Arkansas Baptist was canceled, Butler played in only six games.

And no official word has been received that football will resume at the Jayhawk Conference in the fall.

One thing is certain for Butler and coach Tim Schaffner: Next season and the preparation starts on Sunday.

Garden City sped to an astonishing 480 yards on 43 carriers, most of its 592 yards of total insult.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies had 478 yards of total offense 283 on the ground.

While the Grizzlies dropped a whopping 19 points, they were often able to quickly answer a Garden City score with a touchdown of their own.

To consider:

The Broncbusters opened the scoring on a 2-yard run by quarterback Mike Irwin with 10:46 left in the first quarter. Just 1:13 later, sophomore Butler, who drove Tevin Petrie back, scored on a 40-yard run,

After a field goal from Garden City with 14:10 to go to halftime, another Grizzlies sophomore Kevontae McDonald broke out for a score of 53 yards, just 51 seconds later.

In the third quarter, Gardens scored Devion Hodges with 4:04 left in the period. Butler responded just 1:12 later with a 16-yard score by McDonald.

Hodges drove 61 yards for a score with 1:14 remaining in the period, but Petrie answered just 39 seconds later with a 42-yard TD.

Finally, in a passing game, Irwin Khameron hit Laborn for a 5-yard score with 1:14 left in the game, but Grizzlies sophomore quarterback Nick Davenport connected with freshman Karter Johnson for a 39-yard score that brought in the final margin.

That was great because of our transgression, Schaffner said. That’s good and bad because we tried to make defensive adjustments to try and stop the bleeding and I’m never going to tell them not to score, but sometimes we didn’t have a chance to stop the bleeding before we got back out.

Before Saturday’s game, the Garden City defense had lost no more than 24 points in a game, which paid off in a 34-24 victory over Dodge City on May 1. Even the Broncbusters’ lone defeat was a 23-7 defeat to top Hutchinson.

The fact that Butler could get so close to a powerful Broncbusters team was an important takeaway for Schaffner and could be a valuable building block for next season when that happens.

Dropping 40 points on Garden, which no one else had done all year (was positive), he said. I told (the players) at the end that there isn’t much to say about this game, but I did tell them that we haven’t really been able to put together a complete game this season.

In the few cases we have, we’ve been really good. But if one side doesn’t show up at all or is dominated, then it’s a struggle. There are pieces to build, but we also need a few more pieces.

Like their four-year-level counterparts, the pandemic has created some additional conditions for community college players, Schaffner said.

Only a few of the current Butler players would not have the option of returning next season, even if they are sophomores, he said.

I know there are four or five, they are just exhausted and they have a home to go to, Schaffner said. But because of all the changes in the past 15 months, there are some that could go. If they have nowhere to go, they are welcomed again with open arms.

We could have some of them come back, but there are those who have taken too many classes and can no longer stay in high school.

There will be some guys who will be back in a year.

This kind of uncertainty makes it next to impossible to determine which team would be a preseason favorite, he said, because the status of who returns and who doesn’t will affect that.

I think what’s going to happen here will be similar to what’s happening everywhere, Schaffner said. Many teams will be very similar.

As to whether football will return to a fall season, that would suit Schaffner just fine, he said.

I really hope so, he said.

This season’s reverse nature has whipped a few conventions in their ear, but Schaffner said it’s the same for everyone.

Hopefully it’s normal like last year (fall 2019), because I like when things are normal, he said.

The spring schedule has forced Grizzlies football to be in the spotlight even on their own campus. The Butlers softball team goes by nationality, and the baseball and women’s football teams have also had great moments.

Baseballs Playing to Go to the (NJCAA) World Series (the Grizzlies fell against Cowley in the Region VI final on Saturday); footballers play (Sunday in the Region VI championship game against Barton County) to move to the next step; softballs have already gotten their place, he said.

So many sports going on at the same time put a strain on trainers and the administration, Schaffner said.

Those guys are non-stop 24/7 because there is something going on every night, he said.

Regardless of when it’s played, it always seems like fans are coming to a football game, and Saturday night was no exception.

I was very happy with the turnout, said Schaffner. People who love this country love football, and especially this area, and we want to bring them a better product the next time we hit the field.

Look forward to it now, I know.