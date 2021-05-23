Results Saturday, schedule for the next round – Orange County Register





Results from the CIF-SS boys tennis playoffs Saturday and the updated schedule for the next round of matches. CIF-SS BOYS TENNIS PLAYOFFS OPEN DIVISION Quarter-finals, Saturday results University 13, Mira Costa 5 Woodbridge at Peninsula (Monday, 2pm) Calabasas 15, Corona del March 3 (Thursday) Harvard-Westlake 15, Fountain Valley 3 Semi-finals, Wednesday, 3 p.m. To be determined at the university Calabasas at Harvard-Westlake SECTION 1 Second round, results Saturday Palos Verdes 11, Valencia 7 San Marino 12, Newbury Park 6 Brentwood 13, Great Oak 5 Loyola 16, Ayala 2 Claremont 15, Sage Hill 3 Northwood 12, Westlake 6 La Canada 12, San Marcos 6 Spur 14, San Clemente 4 Quarter-finals, Monday 3 p.m. San Marino at Palos Verdes Loyola at Brentwood Claremont at Northwood La Canada at Foothill SECTION 2 Second round, results Saturday Portola 14, Windward 4 Two Towns 14, Troy 4 Simi Valley 10, Santa Margarita 8 Los Osos 13, Trabuco Hills 5 Canyon 13, Camarillo 5 King 12, Laguna Beach 6 West Torrance 12, Culver City 6 Viewpoint 14, San Juan Hills 4 Quarter-finals, Monday 3 p.m. Dos Pueblos at Portola Los Osos at Simi Valley King at Canyon West Torrance at Viewpoint SECTION 3 Second round, results Saturday 16 served, Cate 2 Temecula Valley 11, Santiago / Corona 7 Sunny Hills 11, El Dorado 7 Buckley 16, Nordhoff 2 Villa Park 9, Crean Lutheran 9 (game score equal to 79; Villa Park wins second tiebreaker 13-5) JSerra 14, Canyon Springs 4 Diamond Bar 15, Torrance 3 Marina 13, Whitney 5 Quarter-finals, Monday 3 p.m. Servite vs. Temecula Valley (site to be determined) Sunny Hills at Buckley Villa park on JSerra Marina at Diamond Bar SECTION 4 Second round, results Saturday Millikan 16, Santa Fe 2 San Dimas 15, Serrano 3 Bishop Montgomery 11, Warren 7 Oxford Academy 11, Villanova Prep 7 Gahr 10, Arrowhead Christian 8 Centennial / Corona 16, La Mirada 2 Keppel 16, Montclair 2 Riverside Poly 13, Silverado 5 Quarter-finals, Monday 3 p.m. San Dimas at Millikan Bishop Montgomery at Oxford Academy Gahr at Centennial / Corona Riverside Poly at Keppel SECTION 5 Second round, results Saturday Riverside North 16, Norte Vista 2 Ocean View 9, Valley View 9 (Ocean View wins on games, 78-70) Beaumont 11, Duarte 7 Burroughs / Ridgecrest 18, Yucca Valley 0 Heritage 11, Apple Valley 7 Costa Mesa 11, Garey 7 Granite Hills 10, Rosemead 8 Outwear Tech 15, La Salle 3 Quarter-finals, Monday 3 p.m. Ocean View on Riverside North Beaumont at Burroughs / Ridgecrest Costa Mesa at Heritage Granite Hills at Foothill Tech

