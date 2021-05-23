Young black hockey players reveal racism they experienced on ice, players made ‘monkey noises’ and hurled racist comments

Two young, black hockey players are calling out the sport for the racism they endured from other players, as well as the leagues’ reluctance to solve the problem.

Brandon Bernard and his 14-year-old twin brother Landon were initially subjected to racist taunts from the other team during a hockey game on Jan. 9. The players of the team aged 14 and under Ashburn Xtreme were videotaped and always made monkey noises when one of the boys skated past. Now the two Frederick (Maryland) Freeze players are speaking out about their troubling experiences and the lack of support they have received so far from USA Hockey in handling the business reports USA Today.

Credit to The Bernard Family / USA Today

The second report of blatant behavior took place during a March 6 game in Ashburn, Virginia. An Ashburn Xtreme player skated up to Brandon and called him a ––. After the confrontation, Brandon responded according to his father’s instructions and went to tell the referee.

Although the Xtreme failed to respond to the report, USA Hockey had opened an investigation within days. It led to the suspension of Xtreme coach Karl Huber for 10 games, hockey director Troy MacCormick for five games and an unnamed player for three games.

However, the Bernards did not find out about the ruling until months later, saying they felt USA Hockey’s decisions were not strict enough and that they should have included some form of public punishment for the behavior.

Brandon Bernard said he initially thought the sounds that were being made were just chanting until he was informed otherwise. It broke me, he told USA Today.

After the first incident, Father Lionel Bernard decided to talk to his sons about the nature of what they experienced and how to respond to it.

If this happens again, you should first contact the referee or coach. Don’t retaliate or get angry, “Bernard told them.

“I also told them that you can expect this if you play a sport where a limited number of minorities participate,” he said. ‘You’re going to run into this thing. But keep in mind that you are not the first person to have dealt with racism in sports.

When it came to the second case of racism, Brandon remembered his father’s advice when he was confronted by an Xtreme player calling him the N-word.

The first thing I did when I heard it, (I) was angry, and then I calmed myself down, he said, and then I ran to the referee and was like this, this, and this happened. It was so and so.

The game continued as the two referees did not hear what was said. Brother Landon, a goalkeeper, was informed of a teammate’s taint, and he responded by letting the rival team score enough goals to invoke the mercy rule to bring the game, as well as the entire ugly encounter, to an end.

Most of the racist incidents that take place on the ice are not made public or reported through the appropriate channels, said Duante Abercrombie, a member of the Washington Capitals Black Hockey Committee, with community leaders addressing the problem of racism and introducing the sport to underserved communities. .

We want to learn to eradicate racism, Abercrombie said. Of course, the individual should be banned as they have shown that they are not mature enough to compete in any league or USA Hockey at the moment. So stop their ability to participate, but don’t just shut them down. You have to rehabilitate, so to speak, so that this doesn’t happen again and, frankly, so that this person becomes an advocate for racial relations in the future.

According to USA Hockey, part of Ashburn’s discipline will include educational training at the recommendation of the organization’s director of diversity and inclusion, Stephanie Jackson.

Many individuals and organizations have reached out to support the Bernard brothers as they come to grips with their circumstances. The Hockey Players of Color Movement, a group of players of color who provide guidance to younger players, made a video urging them not to let what happened diminish their love for the sport.

Despite being forced to endure a difficult situation, the brothers know that they are more than racist taunts and that they deserve to be treated as such.

I want to be defined by my personality and what I show, Landon said. Not just how I look, or my skin tone.

I couldn’t put it better, Brandon said. How I treat my teammates. My game too. I just want to be seen as a different player.

It is this desire for normalcy that led the Bernards to hold the videos with the monkey sounds for months before publishing their story to the public. They were concerned that it would be a distraction and that other players would retaliate.

When you are this age you are very sensitive. When an adult does those things to you, you can deal with it, you can process it, Lionel Bernard said. But at this age, it gives them the impression that they are not wanted. They are very group sensitive. When their peers start talking to them like this, it gives them the impression, okay, I don’t want to play this sport anymore.

Our goal is primarily to make sure that this doesn’t happen to other kids on the ice, which will make them stop in the long run or feel some sort of insecurity about themselves, he added.