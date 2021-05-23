Deputy Chairman Mikee Romero commends Bataan land donation for PSTC – Manila Bulletin





Deputy Chairman Mikee Romero has welcomed the donation of a land where the proposed state-of-the-art Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC) will be built to become the official home of aspiring Filipino athletes and elite. As one of the authors of the law creating the creation of a modern sports complex, I am honored that our athletes will soon have a place where they can further hone their talents, Romero said. It will be their future home away from home. The representative of 1Pacman Partylist also commended the Bataan provincial government for donating six parcels of land covering approximately 250,000 square meters in the municipality of Bagac, approximately three hours from the capital Manila. Aside from its historical accomplishments, Romero said that Bagac is rich in agricultural and aquatic resources essential for providing nutrients during the training of the polar members of the national team. Because of its natural wonders, Bagac is a perfect training ground and it is away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis, he added. None other than Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William Butch Ramirez formally received the deed of donation from Bataan Governor Albert Raymond “Abet” Garcia last week. Romero, who owns the NorthPort team in the PBA and is not only a founding member of the Philippine National Federation of Polo Players, said the creation of the PSTC is considered the most important sports project under President Duterte’s administration. It’s a dream come true for our national athletes because in three to four years they will have a state-of-the-art facility on par with some of the best in the world, Romero said. It can also host future international events. More so, it can provide a livelihood for local residents. The P3.5 Billion Sports Complex will target archery, track and field athletes, badminton, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, bowling, taekwondo, karate, judo, wrestling, cycling (cycling track), dance sports, football, gymnastics, handball, lawn tennis , sepak takraw, shooting, softball, squash, swimming, table tennis, volleyball, wall climbing, water polo and weight lifting. Romero said giving PSC adequate funding is also high on their sports agenda in Congress. PSC should not only have adequate funding, but also powers to promote the well-being of national athletes through compensation and rewards, he added. It will also have administrative, sports science, medical and dormitory facilities for athletes and coaches.



