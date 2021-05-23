Football Mad Barcelona Votes To Build Cricket Oval | Spain

When Barcelona gave its residents the chance to vote for a 30-meter package of new facilities, ranging from bike paths to playgrounds, officials were stunned when the proposal that received the most votes was to establish a cricket ground.

Crunching leather on willow is not a sound you associate with the Catalan capital, but of the 822 projects, the cricket field received the most votes. This was all thanks to a campaign led by a group of young women.

It all started in high school three years ago when the gym teacher said, Okay, we were going to start a cricket club outside of school. Who’s up for it? said Hifsa Butt, 20, the oldest of the group.

The women, all from Pakistani and Indian families, had little idea of ​​the rules of cricket when the club was announced, and neither did their Spanish gym teacher. Their first trainer was a Latin American rugby player and she had never played cricket. Butts’ father, however, had been an accomplished cricketer. He taught us a lot about how to play and then we started on our own, she said.

An indoor cricket league has been established, but the goal is to play 11v5 cricket on a real field. Until recently, they played on the baseball field at Montjuc on weekends, but now that the baseball season has started, they have nowhere to play.

All the people behind this project are girls, the group wrote in their proposal. Training gives us a safe space to feel empowered as women and where we can freely develop our skills. At the same time, our goal is to create a Catalan women’s cricket eleven.

We really want to play cricket, with 11 players, with a hard ball and not a tennis ball like we use indoors, Butt said. So now we need a good cricket pitch with real, not synthetic grass.

The Barcelona Girls cricket team now wants a good pitch with real grass. Photo: @Xavier Jubierre / eldiario.es

That can be quite a task. Finding a place that is flat and covers 16,000 square meters in Barcelona is impossible, said Damien McMullen, Australia’s president. Barcelona International Cricket Club. Over there is a planhowever, to convert the Juli de Capmany sandfield on Montjuc, a shallow flat-topped hill, into an astroturf cricket ground, and it was this 1.2 meter proposal that won the council for six when it won the most votes.

McMullen said there were at least 20 teams in the Catalan Cricket Federation, with about 700 players between them. There are also teams in Madrid, Alicante, Valencia and Menorca.

Some, such as Menorca, are almost entirely English, while its own includes players from New Zealand, South Africa, England, India and Pakistan. Different teams in the league are completely Indian, Pakistani or Bangladeshi.

Nadim Arman, chairman of the cricket club in nearby Badalona, ​​whose members are almost entirely from Pakistan and Bangladesh, said they would like to get support from people from outside the cricket countries.

The problem is that we have nowhere to play and that makes it difficult to get people interested, he said, but McMullens confirmed that despite the obstacles, Catalan cricket has boomed in recent years.

Butt said that not only did they dream of becoming a pro, but they saw themselves as ambassadors for the game. They came from Pakistan and India, cricket-savvy countries, but we want to spread the word about the match in Spain as well, she said.