Washington Football Team Defensive Projections: Better Than The Top 3 In The NFL?





ASHBURN, Va. The Washington Football Team’s ability to make it to the playoffs and more in 2021 will rest largely on Coordinator Jack Del Rio’s defense. READ MORE: Projecting the WFT Attack As with the attack, it’s time to analyze the defenses through ESPN Mike Clay’s recently released fantasy projection simulations. Mike Clay defensive projections The vaunted defense line looked like this: Daron Payne scored just over 4.5 sacks on 861 snaps and played more than Jonathan Allen who scored 4.8 sacks and 59 tackles. Matt Ioannidis, Tim Settle and James Smith-Williams also contributed, about 700 combined snaps and 4.1 projected pockets for the trio. Chase Young and Montez Sweat together accounted for 17.6 sacks, with Young playing 926 snaps and Sweat 817. Here’s a bit of a surprise with a loaded unit: Casey Toohill is expected to play 163 snaps and both rookies William Bradley-King and Shaka Toney are expected to contribute over the course of the season as well. According to Clay’s projections, the first round of Jamin Davis playing in 817 snaps and collecting 108 tackles along with 2.0 sacks seems like a good rookie season, but when you consider Jon Bostic playing only 654 snaps and Cole Holcomb only going to play 523, that means either Washington went a lot with just one linebacker (dime?) or something strange happened. Last year, Bostic played over 1,000 snaps, which is not preferable. (These projections were clearly calculated before Josh Harvey-Clemons was released and Joe Walker was added.) READ MORE: Josh Harvey-Clemons Released, Joe Walker Signed On the back, Kendall Fuller with just over 1,000 and William Jackson III with 980 seems to be nearly accurate. Ideally, Washington would need more interceptions than just five combined. Jimmy Moreland and Benjamin St-Juste are the next two turns in line with Danny Johnson and veteran Darryl Roberts also competing. Again, it seems like the reserves are projected at a very low amount when you consider how many teams are in nickel and sub-packs. One song that just doesn’t make any sense is that Landon Collins is expected to play 980 snaps, the same as Jackson, and … it’s really hard to see that. If Collins makes 109 or more tackles and plays 980-plus snaps … that would come as a huge surprise. Newcomer Bobby McCain was linked to Collins as the main starters with a contribution from Kamren Curl, but not as much as many would think. READ MORE: Bobby McCain Lands in DC Troy Apke is expected to play more than Deshazor Everett and rookie Darrick Forrest, which again would be surprising. There is also no Jeremy Reaves. The overall defense is expected to take third place in the NFL, with strong numbers for the defensive line and cornerbacks. That’s good because if this team is going where it wants to go, they need a dominant unit.

