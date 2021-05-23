NS hockey players are getting closer to the Olympic Games in Beijing

Jill Saulnier and Blayre Turnbull have had one taste of silver and don’t want another.

The Nova Scotians have been invited to try out for Team Canada’s 2022 Olympic team.

Getting that call was an emotional moment, especially after a long pandemic year and a half of a few games and on-ice opportunities, they both said.

“When they congratulated me, I started crying because it’s just been four really tough years, to be honest, just train and make sure I was my best,” said Halifax’s Saulnier in a recent interview.

“To get the good news, it was really exciting.”

Of the 28 names announced last week, only 23 will be selected for the last team to go to Beijing in February.

It’s a position that both athletes have been in before.

Jill Saulnier says she’s more excited to get the chance to go to her second Olympics now that she knows what to expect.

Turnbull, of Stellarton, and Saulnier took silver with Team Canada in the 2018 games at PyeongChang after losing the final to the US, along with about half of this first squad.

Defender Meaghan Mikkelson, and forward Marie-Philip Poulin and Rebecca Johnston, are also three-time Olympiads, winning gold in both 2010 and 2014.

It’s a great combination that so many Olympic veterans come together with the energy and “jumping” of younger players, said Saulnier, which she hopes will give them an edge.

Saulnier added that their group is also close to the ice, which translates to great connection on the rink.

But both Saulnier and Turnbull said they want to come home with different hardware this time.

“I’ve tasted silver now, so I know what it tastes like and I don’t want that taste anymore,” Saulnier said, laughing.

She’s proud of the 2018 medal, but “that’s not our mission,” Saulnier said of the upcoming 2022 games.

Reaching the top of the Olympic podium is truly the “pinnacle” for all female hockey players, Saulnier said.

From left to right: Natalie Spooner, Erin Ambrose, Blayre Turnbull, Jocelyne Larocque and Sarah Nurse from Canada celebrate a goal at the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Cup. They are all mentioned in the centralization grid to try for the 2022 team. (Heikki Saukkomaa / AFP via Getty Images)

“The knowledge that I have been so fortunate to have in my last experience at the Olympics only makes me hungrier and so much more motivated to do everything I can to win that gold medal.”

This time, Saulnier said she’s actually even more excited to be heading to the Olympics than her first experience. Because she knows what to expect, she can prepare better physically, “but especially mentally,” said Saulnier.

Head coach Troy Ryan, a fellow Nova Scotian, also sat behind the bench as a staff member during that 2018 final.

Turnbull said that’s a good thing, as Ryan may have some insight into what to do as the head coach to help the team win.

“I think he’s more than ready for that. So I’m really excited that he gets this opportunity,” said Turnbull.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has meant far fewer games and Ice Age, the women’s world championship is still on the horizon.

After increasing cases of the virus and restrictions, the province led to the cancellation of the IIHF Women’s World Cup in Nova Scotia for the second year in a row. Hockey Canada has moved the tournament to August 20-31, but has not announced a location.

The Women’s World Championship of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) was set to start this week, before being canceled last month. Nova Scotia’s Jill Saulnier ponders the cancellation and moves on. CBC’s Colleen Jones reports. 2:22

Despite fewer competitions, Turnbull noted that most athletes have done more gym training than ever before, and worked hard on training, which should put their Olympic team in a good place.

“The team has been through a lot of setbacks this year. And we all understand that it is an opportunity to get on the ice as a team and be in that team environment,” said Turnbull.

“I think we’ll cherish it even more than we normally would.”

The 28 players will gather in Calgary for the Olympic camp at the end of July.